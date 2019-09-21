By Adriana Trigiani
When I met Dorothea Benton Frank for the first time, I knew, before she spoke, she had been raised in the South. (We could never agree on the year we met, so Dottie settled on a while back as the time frame.)
It was June in New York City, beastly hot out, when the bestselling author breezed into BookExpo America. Her eyes were Carolina blue (the University of North Carolina’s color, though Dottie was a South Carolinian all the way). She had the bone structure and bright smile of those English/Scots-Irish beauties of Hollywood’s golden age. Dottie was wearing the Southern lady summer uniform: crisp linen separates, patent leather flats and pearls.
The pearls were the size of malted milk balls. The story goes a man approached her when she was wearing the necklace on a previous occasion and sneered, “Where’d you get such big pearls?” She shot back, “From big oysters.” DBF, like the Duchess of Windsor before her, liked a monogram. Besides her name, her initials stood for Don’t Be a Fool. She never suffered a single one in her too short time on this earth.
When I was temporarily blinded by her enormous diamond ring that day in the Javits Center, I asked her to give it to me — it was the least she could do, since I would be seeing spots for the rest of my life. “I can’t give it to you,” she said. “My long-suffering husband, Peter, gave it to me, and I love that man. He has a full head of hair, you know.” (I didn’t know, I hadn’t met him yet.) The next day, a box arrived. Dottie sent me a big diamond: a glass paperweight the size of my head.
A few years later, she became obsessed with a shade of lipstick I wore. I made the mistake of giving her the tube. She sent numerous videos of random readers wearing CoverGirl Brazenberry #905, insisting it looked good on everyone. It didn’t. She had many talents, but cameraman was not one of them. Her subjects looked like terrified firestarters on the cover of a Stephen King mass-market paperback.
DBF did not set out to become a New York Times bestselling author of 20 novels on a whim; she was a pile driver on a mission. She was a natural-born storyteller who came out of Manhattan’s garment district (after fashion school in Atlanta), who had an instinct that women, more than a new purse, needed a respite — time for themselves, by way of a good read and a story to get lost in.
Her acumen in business, especially her expertise in sales, marketing and publicity, bolstered her creative side, making her the name brand she became. She surrounded herself with sharp minds who had even sharper elbows. Her agent, editor, marketing expert and publicist were akin to the Four Horsemen of Notre Dame without the cleats. Dottie was the quarterback. She was a worthy competitor to any of the greats on the current literary scene, but in the process of climbing higher she was never mean. However, make no mistake, she played to win.
Dottie didn’t much care that the fancy folks called her emotional, satisfying, funny and, yes, Southern novels beach reads. “Pound sand,” she’d shrug. She also didn’t mind being labeled, as long as that label was easily found in the bookstore. She trusted her gut in all matters. At her memorial service, her classmate Anice Carr, an African American, shared how Dottie made sure she was included in slumber parties when that wasn’t done. “Dottie was popular. She made her mother call my mother, and that was it. She was my lifelong friend,” Carr said.
The author thought so highly of her readers, she welcomed them into her Charleston home for Fanfest. Dottie’s decor was chic-cozy Billy Haines meets stately “Jezebel.” Her well-appointed kitchen was straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie, though I never saw a box of Bisquick in a Meyers film. The elements of gracious living were just a backdrop for the party — which was a noun, verb and the 11th commandment in Dottie’s world. You left the Frank home laughing, well-fed, and if you weren’t hung over, you were Sunday brunch-tipsy. Her cocktails were never dainty, though her sips were. Her manners were impeccable. Her largesse was legendary. It was obvious who Dottie loved the most after Peter, Victoria, Will, their spouses, grandson Teddy, her family and friends. It was you, her reader.
Dottie was always putting together her version of a garden club with her fellow authors and, yes, the roster included the late great Pat Conroy and his wife, Cassandra. Dottie hosted Robie Scott’s superb Post and Courier Book & Author Luncheon in Charleston biannually for the past 10 years. Authors converged in her hometown and she shared every inch of it with us. The friendships made endured because of Dottie. When I called author Elin Hilderbrand to share the sad news, she was inconsolable. I hadn’t heard anyone cry from the bottom of her heart like that in a very long time.
At first, we were shocked and saddened, and now, we long for our friend. She encouraged our friendships knowing that when we support one another, the hive is more productive, and that’s better for our readers. She knew how hard it was to write a good story, and she had the antidote for the anxiety that resulted from a stressful work life: have fun. Dottie Frank knew how to live. She worked hard, played harder, was devoted to the hive and grateful for the honey — and that’s what made Dorothea Benton Frank The Queen Bee. There will never be another.
