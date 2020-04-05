Home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic has directed many people’s attention to hobbies. Hobbies can help us use time, provide a sense of accomplishment, possibly produce income and teach valuable lessons. Examine a few basic hobbies to consider — pandemic, or not.
Art, as applied to drawing and painting, can be challenging. We appreciate the art of others more when we put brush to canvas ourselves. Some hobbyists take art lessons; others learn by reading art instruction books. Either way exposes the artist to techniques, tools, color combinations, perspective and composition. Active participation teaches the artist to appreciate detail, focal points and harmony. We can find beauty, perfection and calmness in art.
Collecting things, such as coins and stamps, can be rewarding. We can learn history, geography, market vs. intrinsic value, grading and scarcity. I can vouch, based on our bunny and lizard collections, that many collections are started by accumulating vacation souvenirs. Only the beholder can decide whether someone’s collection of refrigerator magnets from around the world is treasure — or trash. We’ll save discussion of the fine line between collecting and hoarding for another day.
Game-playing, unless it’s Solitaire, generally requires more than one player. Checkers, chess, bridge, Monopoly and Scrabble-type games teach anticipation, memorization and adherence to rules. Luck, creativity, finesse and skill can play important roles. Family bonding and side-splitting laughter often accompany game-playing. Winning or losing gracefully is an expected ending to such games.
Gardening is a widespread hobby. Most suburban gardeners stick with growing flowers and vegetables. Planning is a must for gardeners. It includes soil preparation, weed control, and animal and disease control. Few hobbies teach us more about nature, survival of the fittest and belief in God than gardening. Good nutritional habits, recycling, exercise and pride are cultivated with gardening. Avid gardeners share advice, bounty — and prayers for rain.
Music can be listened to, sung or played on a variety of instruments. It is often referred to as the international language. Learning to play a musical instrument gives joy to many, and if listening to the next-door middle-schooler practice the tuba, possibly torture to others. Music involves mathematical precision, self-discipline and memorization. Creativity, expression, peace and romance are embedded in the wonderful world of opera, orchestra, entertainment — and the morning shower.
Public speaking is an art. We admire people who seem perfectly at ease at oratory. Some take it up as a hobby to overcome fear. Novice speakers have long been advised to envision their audience as naked to conquer such fear. I have no idea what advice is given to speakers addressing a nudist colony. Butterflies aside, public speakers become self-assured and self-disciplined. Improvisation, political persuasion, public service and show business wait in the wings for accomplished speakers.
Reading is a basic subject formally learned in school. As a hobby, it can be an obsession. Most people who are prolific readers probably had good mentors at an early age. Reading teaches history, critical thinking and evaluation. New scientific and medical concepts can be gleaned by reading a variety of books and magazines. Personally, one of the greatest benefits of reading is stimulation of the imagination. Lifelong learning is automatically accomplished through extensive reading.
Sports, as a hobby, has a tie-in to game-playing. Physical fitness is the greatest benefit from actively participating in sports. Team sports (unfortunately discontinued during the pandemic) tie social connections to such activity. Bicycling, jogging or long-distance running allows time to think along the way. That time might produce the matrix for a great American novel, a new invention or the vegetables grown in the garden this year.
Woodworking can be as simple or complex as desired by the hobbyist. Some are content to whittle whistles from willow branches; others buy expensive shop tools and make their own furniture. Woodworkers soon learn the value of safety — often taught by that first bandaged finger. “Measure twice, cut once” is a well-known axiom for avoiding disappointment. Having a “plan B” is second nature to woodcarvers. That piece of miscut wood is saved and used for another project. It might end up in a piece of furniture or a Christmas ornament — and stay in the family for many generations.
Writing, the cousin of reading, is a personal favorite hobby. Alphabetically, it is a perfect fit to wrap up this discourse. Like other hobbies mentioned above, writing is a great avocation. As such, the writer is compelled to learn the rules of grammar, punctuation, order, expression, form and message. Thank goodness for the safety nets of books like Strunk and White’s “The Elements of Style” and for editors.
The best advice given about writing is to write about subjects familiar to you. When you become proficient in any of the hobbies mentioned above, share your knowledge about them by writing.
