As a physician, I never have liked wearing masks with patients. They are hot, they hinder nonverbal communication and sometimes, they seem wasteful when we are chasing after an unlikely diagnosis. But they are necessary for my safety.
With the global pandemic, my new normal always includes keeping a mask handy. Beyond personal safety, I have started to appreciate a new benefit of masks. Wearing a mask signals respect to others.
Masks are essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19. If we rely on presenting symptoms, we cannot reliably tell who is infectious.
Approximately 30% of people infected with COVID-19 never have symptoms. Most of the other infected people have a pre-symptomatic phase during which they do not have symptoms, yet still can spread the virus. As a result, we need to take additional measures to ensure everyone’s safety.
Social isolation is the most powerful of these measures and has proven to be effective. However, social isolation has negative economic and psychological effects. People understandably are impatient to resume more normal lives or at least “new normal” lives.
But, how do we safely find normalcy in the time of COVID-19? Handwashing, frequent cleaning of surfaces and maintaining distance continue to be important. However, we need to appreciate the significance of wearing masks.
Scientists have proven that masks slow the spread of COVID-19. Masks decrease the risk of uninfected people inhaling the virus through the nose and mouth.
By an even greater amount, masks decrease the risk of transmission from an infected person to an uninfected person. This decrease occurs even if the person has no symptoms of infection. Masks’ greatest benefit might be to prevent the asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic person from unwittingly infecting others. While the amount of decreased risk depends on the type of mask, wearing any sort of covering over the mouth and nose helps.
Moreover, masks also are a visible symbol of someone’s commitment to preventing the spread of infection. I usually cannot tell when someone last washed his or her hands. (Trust me, sometimes I wish I could.) However, I can tell if someone is wearing a mask. While I hope we all are acting for the common good, masks — like maintaining social distancing — demonstrate a person’s commitment to my safety and the safety of others.
Like individuals, businesses prove to me how dedicated they are to my safety. While every business might claim that I am a valued customer, not all of them demonstrate this principle.
As I have entered stores over the past few weeks, I have noticed that some establishments value my safety more than others. While some places have all employees in masks, with tapelines on the floor and plastic shields in front of cashiers, others do not. When I see employees wearing masks, that signals to me a business is concerned about my safety and the safety of its staff.
