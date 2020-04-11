Our leaders in Richmond and Washington are facing extraordinary challenges. We should cut them some slack. We should be thankful that we are better off than the vast majority of the rest of the world. While this is a small solace for those suffering during these difficult times, having a sense of awe at the challenge we are overcoming can help restore a sense of national pride when many are losing faith in our systems of government and society.
As the coronavirus-induced state of emergency advances into its second month in Virginia, the uneven spread of the disease is leading some to question whether things really are as bad as the headlines make them seem. While the total severity of the pandemic will not be known for a year or more, it bears contemplating the unusual nature of the crisis we are experiencing.
We are living through a period unlike anything our generation has experienced, one that people will still be talking about 100 years from now. Our current situation is unprecedented because there are several unusual events occurring simultaneously. Any of these would be an huge challenge in more normal times. One way to think of it would be to imagine a once-in-a-century flood, a Category 5 hurricane, a game of the century, a trip of a lifetime and the blooming of a century plant — all at the same time, in the same place.
The global coronavirus pandemic is likely one of the two or three worst of the past 200 years. The severe global economic contraction is without any relevant comparison aside from the stock market crash of 1929. The backdrop to these crises is the ongoing power transition between the U.S. and China. We face a security rival that will soon surpass us in military and economic capacity. Past experiences, most recently during the leadup to World War II, suggest that the risk of a great power war is higher today than any time since the 1930s.
On the homefront, to find levels of political polarization similar to those we now are living through, one must look back to the Civil War era. Regarding globalization, there is no precedent for the levels of economic interdependence and their associated mutual vulnerabilities that exist today. Academics have debated for decades whether complex interdependence would heighten or dampen international security crises. We are about to find out.
To make these economic and security risks feel more intense, we have recently seen the global rise of populist, nationalist leaders akin to what occurred during the Great Depression. To cap off these tensions, we have — for the first time in our country’s history — a recently impeached president who is running for re-election.
America’s greatest strength lies in its collective resilience and inventiveness. At the same time, our system is poorly designed to deal with novel crises. Financial bailouts notwithstanding, we do not have a command economy. We do have a national culture of fierce independence and skepticism of central authority that requires leaders to persuade, not order. We have a drug and disease bureaucracy designed to require proof of both safety and efficacy before adoption of new treatments and vaccines. This combination, which is unusual, provides us with assurance that drugs and treatments are both safe and that they will work. At the same time, it dramatically slows the production of any new treatment or significant test.
While the current moment demands decisive choices by our leaders and quick action on the part of government agencies and the private sector, our country is ill-suited for such situations. Our system of checks and balances, designed from top to bottom to slow government action, constrains our political leaders. We live in an information environment that no longer embodies a news cycle of new information followed by quiet periods for gestation and thought. Our Constitution limits how invasive government surveillance can be. We have enjoyed the benefits of an economy based on maximizing efficiency, not security.
Leaders of both parties surely would like to walk back some recent remarks and choices, if they could. The greatest challenge our leaders face is that they do not have a comparable example to help guide their day-to-day decisions. The uncertainty we are living through is having a corrosive effect on national morale that threatens to divide rather than unite us. Yet we should resist this effect. Instead, we should hold our heads high and realize that we are facing an extraordinary challenge and are beginning to come out ahead.
Thank you, Dr. Stam for an excellent and concise recap of our current predicament. From your lips to God’s ear when you predict that we are coming out ahead. I am not so sure of that. For that to happen we need intelligent and pragmatic leadership, so painfully absent today. Countries that are blessed with such leaders might actually benefit from the concomitant realignment of global power. Keep your eye on China.
