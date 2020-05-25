As of today, nearly 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, including more than 250,000 deaths. With such a staggering death toll and economic impact, there’s no doubt that COVID-19 will be remembered for many years to come.
However, when it comes to disasters and pandemics, we tend to remember their destruction, but not much about how societies coped with them. In the distant future, when the COVID-19 pandemic simply becomes a disaster to mention in the historical context of the early 21st century, not many will remember all those heartwarming human stories that have been emerging as part of our response to the pandemic.
Here are three main things we must remember going forward:
First of all, helping others is an innate quality and it is perhaps one of the best characteristics of humanity. We need to remember that in times of darkness posed by the unforgiving destruction of a disaster, the shining light of hope for humanity tends to come in the forms of volunteerism, solidarity and charity.
In the aftermath of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal, hundreds of thousands of young people volunteered to help. When Ethiopia was struck by a famine in the early 1980s, there were fundraising concerts in almost every country. After the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean, there was such an outpouring of assistance from all around the world that some aid agencies had to refuse it to avoid delivery bottlenecks.
Secondly, most of such solidarity and assistance actually take place among ordinary people. In fact, we are directly experiencing this in our own communities right now, with so many examples of how we have been helping each other during the pandemic.
Take Christian Achaleke, a young man from Cameroon who started up an amazing project with his friends to help his community by producing bottles of disinfectant. Or the Italians who boosted each other’s morale under the weekslong lockdown measures by singing from their balconies. Or Turkish women who volunteered in the thousands to produce face masks in cooperation with local vocational training courses. Humanity has been in full force to help each other in different ways.
Thirdly, when we teach history in relation to wars, disasters and pandemics, the main points of reference often are the scale of impact in terms of the death toll and general destruction. This might seem to be inevitable, as such characteristics are important to understanding the significance of events and experiences. But this also is a matter of preference and could be changed by remembering these events from the lens of how societies coped with them, and through which means and resources.
Such a lens for the way we would remember past disasters would in fact have a number of benefits and positive implications for policymaking. To start, there is a moral responsibility to remember such stories of help, assistance and solidarity. It would be so unfortunate for future generations, if for example, the heroic response of health workers from across the world to the COVID-19 pandemic and their sacrifices are forgotten in years to come — especially considering the way they have been risking their lives for others has given so much hope for the future of the humanity.
This particularly is important because humanity needs to trust its own quality of care for each other. And in the post-COVID-19 world, we will need so much of that, as there is no doubt that humanity’s ability to cope against adversaries will be heavily tested in the post-pandemic world. The awareness of its abilities to help each other will, therefore, be a major asset for survival and development for humanity.
Finally, when it comes to policymaking, setting up regulations and disaster preparedness, there should be a clear attempt of learning lessons from past experiences so that hopefully, future generations will not repeat them. Community solidarity and similar capacities should be used as an important point of reference in disaster management planning.
There needs to be a deliberate attempt to ensure this by methodically recording such positive experiences and making them available for policymaking purposes. Even if some of them are picked up by the media as good human stories in the midst of disaster, experiences of solidarity at the community level tend to fade away from the public memory in years to come.
This would be a pity, because humanity needs to remember that its values of solidarity, volunteerism and helping the weak in the COVID-19 pandemic have saved not only lives, but also the very dignity that defines what humanity is supposed to be. Let’s remember that humanity happens when people help each other.
