I am an emergency physician. As this pandemic has unfolded on the global and national scene, my phone has been inundated with texts from other emergency physician friends. They range from the mundane (how much personal protective equipment (PPE) does your hospital have?) to the terrified (I’m pregnant and don’t know if I should be working). And we trade ideas. We talk about what our hospitals are doing, share protocols and discuss different approaches.
As emergency physicians, we know we will be on the front lines of this endeavor. We will be risking our own health and that of our families to provide care to the onslaught of patients that is surely coming. As we wait for the slow freight train that is COVID-19 to near us, tied to the tracks as we seemingly are, we have to prepare for the worst, so we share our thoughts.
At best, this sharing is the country’s bright minds coming together to discuss solutions to a common problem we are all facing. At worst, it resembles planning a child’s birthday party on Pinterest — you look through everyone’s plans, pick the ideas you like and put together your own approach.
This is not how a pandemic whose arrival was predictable for months should be managed in the world’s most gargantuan health care system. We have the infrastructure to attack this with a unified approach, and yet, we are not doing so. While there are general recommendations for hospitals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are each creating our own protocols for treatment, for containment, for furloughing staff, for testing and even for using PPE.
The wheel is being reinvented in hundreds of hospitals across the country, while we are all attacking an identical problem. The care of patients with COVID-19 is not complex. It is basic emergency and critical care. We know so little about the disease that all recommended therapies easily could be standardized across institutions and yet, we are not doing so. Instead, we are spending our valuable time creating local policies and protocols that easily could have been decided on a national level.
Similarly, the inconsistent availability of PPE is unconscionable. At some hospitals, providers are being asked to use the same N95 mask all day. At others, there is no current shortage and providers sometimes use them even when unnecessary. Some are recommending that providers purchase their own equipment. The appropriate response to the pandemic on the federal level would be to ensure that PPE supplies are centralized and distributed to hospitals according to their need. And there would be a uniform policy for which PPE to use in each situation, rather than leaving us guessing about our risk for each patient.
Each state or even locality has followed its own social distancing plan. This decision also could have been centralized, with the CDC making recommendations to state governments and health departments based on numbers of local cases and population demographics. The absence of countrywide protocols for containment means that emergency departments are more likely to be overwhelmed than they would have been with a rigorous, mandatory plan for isolating people from each other.
Independence and private enterprise are prized American traits, but this is not the time to promote them over the well-being of patients and providers. If we learn anything from this situation, it should be that these are the times to put our considerable infrastructure to work and make sure that hospitals everywhere take an identical, recommended approach to treating and preventing the spread of pandemic infections.
Providers across the country should have identical access to PPE. And patients everywhere should be given a fair shake at surviving this disease, by ensuring that every hospital provides them with a common standard of care. Ideally, this would happen on a global level, but given the complexity of such an endeavor, at least it could happen on a national one.
We are not public health experts, but as doctors on the front lines, we would like to see a greater degree of direction from our government. That would allow us to focus on taking care of patients and practicing the clinical medicine that we do best. We should not be trading protocols the way we trade quarantini recipes. We should be responding to this crisis with a unified approach provided to us by the public health infrastructure our tax dollars fund, so that all patients get the same quality of care and all providers are equally safe.
