Teaching is a noble profession — one that I, and thousands of other educators in Virginia, feel called to for the opportunity to better the lives of children. In the past three weeks, we’ve seen teachers who are not just noble, but also heroic. For ages, there has been an unflattering adage about teachers: “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.” As an educator, I’ve always known this to be false, but never has it been more blatantly so than in teachers’ responses to COVID-19 school closures. In a few weeks, we’ve proved that those who can, teach.
In response to the pandemic, my school superintendent shared that we cannot control what happens to us, but we can control our response. I’ve been profoundly moved by teachers’ responses to this seismic shift in our lives. Teachers are choosing to respond as fierce advocates for students; they’re choosing to respond with grace and compassion; they’re choosing to respond as the embodiment of growth mindset; and most of all, they’re choosing to respond with love.
We see love in teachers’ seemingly effortless (it wasn’t!) transition to virtual learning; we see love in the calls and video chats teachers conduct to hear voices and see faces; we see love in teacher parades around neighborhoods; we see love when teachers deliver food and instructional materials to students; and we see love in teachers’ relentless advocacy to ensure equitable access to learning.
Teachers are rethinking what and how they teach, focusing on the social-emotional needs of students during this crisis, which teachers rightly recognize supersedes traditional academics. Psychologist Abraham Maslow theorized humans must have basic physiological and safety needs met before they can attend to needs like love, belonging, esteem and/or self-actualization. Bloom’s Taxonomy classifies different learning objectives and skills educators aim to teach through content areas. “Maslow Before Bloom” has always been my educational mantra; however, over these past three weeks, the phrase has resonated so deeply, it seems my heart is beating to the tune of those words.
During this pandemic, it has become glaringly obvious how critical school operations are to the fabric of society, and how essential they are to not just academics, but also to the equity of opportunity. Schools are where many students find food security, mental health support, physical safety, reliable technology and a network of caring adults. Schools are where many students find love. Schools meet the basic needs of students (Maslow), which then allows them to learn (Bloom).
Buildings might be closed but learning has not stopped, so school systems are quickly innovating to meet students’ basic needs. Additionally, it cannot be stated enough that learning during this time must focus on the social-emotional needs of children primarily, and traditional academics secondarily. Thankfully, many school systems are empowering teachers to prioritize meaningful connection with students — focusing on maintaining relationships and the community of learners more than assessing academic skills remotely.
These next few months will present teachers with a unique opportunity to wholeheartedly embrace whole-child, student-focused learning. Teachers can connect with students in deeply meaningful ways that might not be afforded in traditional classrooms. How will we use this gift? I cannot wait to see inspiring, purposeful learning emerge from this unprecedented time of teaching.
When I interviewed for Teacher of the Year, I shared the need to change the narrative around teaching and detailed strategies to begin that work. COVID-19 has been more effective than any of my ideas in changing that narrative. Parents and caregivers have been invited into virtual classrooms, and into children’s learning journey, in ways we never dreamed.
Communities are seeing up close and firsthand the myriad ways teachers go above and beyond the call of duty because they love students. There is an emerging sense of respect for all teachers do to not only educate but support students in ways that make the whole child healthy. There is a sense the love we’ve invested in students so freely is paying dividends. We’re seeing teacher appreciation in news and social media, and most importantly, we’re hearing it voiced in our communities.
I’ve always loved the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.” We all benefit when communities unite to promote the well-being of children. Teachers, as they have proved, are ready to support this mission, inside and outside of school buildings. Thus, it’s time to rally behind educators to change the teaching narrative. From here on out, let’s celebrate teachers by stating: “Those who can, do. Those who love, teach.” Teachers everywhere have earned it.
