The Times-Dispatch has provided substantial coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on Virginia’s juvenile justice system, and in particular, on youth at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, the Department of Juvenile Justice’s (DJJ) only correctional facility. Most recently, there was a story about the department’s successful population reduction efforts at Bon Air. The article even quoted child advocates who uncharacteristically praised the department’s efforts.
Much of the prior news coverage generated by advocates had been critical of the department. Responding to the initially high number of Bon Air youth who, thanks to aggressive testing by the department, tested positive for COVID-19, the advocates’ concerns about the welfare of confined youth were genuine and important. The spread of this virus is uniquely difficult to control in a secure facility, and the measures necessary to contain it can undermine the youth engagement and family connections that are paramount to rehabilitation.
What gets lost in the finger-pointing, however, is that the advocates and DJJ share the same goals of youth safety and rehabilitation. Both sides want all youth to succeed, to stay healthy, and to go home as soon as they can. For example, even before this latest population drop, DJJ, as part of its overall transformation, had reached record lows in the numbers of new cases coming into the juvenile justice system, new probation cases, and overall numbers of incarcerated youth. DJJ also has dramatically improved practices at Bon Air, strengthening education, engaging families, and greatly reducing behavioral incidents and the use of isolation.
It also is worth noting that, according to information on the department’s website, only 4 more youth have tested positive for COVID-19 since April 17 when the department first reported 25 youth with positive tests. The curve, as they say, appears to be flattening (knock on wood).
Likewise, the news cannot capture the truly challenging choices DJJ faces. For example, while DJJ should release as many youth as possible, this is not without real risk, too. Schools are closed. Mental health services are scaled back. Many families lack a reliable food supply, access to technology or even income. Finding a place for a youth to return to is not always that simple — or even safe — for them, their families or their communities.
Simultaneously, it almost is impossible, with a highly contagious disease in a secure setting, to both rigorously rehabilitate youth and stop the spread of the virus. While DJJ laudably is restarting some programming at Bon Air, it inevitably will continue to be hard to have it both ways — maintaining all programs and family visits while simultaneously guarding against further infections.
To protect incarcerated youth right now, therefore, requires advocates, families and DJJ to jointly pursue shared goals of safely releasing as many youth as possible, and keeping youth who remain confined safe, connected to people who care about them and on track to return home. Collaboration will accelerate releases, bolster transparency and support those youth who remain confined.
Instead of merely demanding that DJJ release all youth, advocates should offer to work with DJJ to overcome barriers to releasing youth (many of whom DJJ does not even have authority to release), such as getting cases back to court and pushing prosecutors in jurisdictions with large numbers of youth in state custody to expedite this process. Meanwhile, DJJ should build on its initial success of releasing youth, and continue to dramatically expedite re-entry planning for appropriate youth. While expedited re-entry planning normally is not considered a best practice, these are not normal times.
DJJ needs to continue to be as transparent as possible about safety procedures and testing outcomes. But when it shares information, advocates should not just slam the agency for the transparency they demand. They instead should ask, “How can we help?”
With family visitation suspended to limit exposure, advocates can help DJJ maintain connections for confined youth by ensuring that families have the information they need to reach their children. DJJ is sharing information with families and making free phone calls available to youth at Bon Air, but some of those efforts might not reach their intended audience. Similarly, DJJ must continue to be responsive to individual requests for support, and open to outside ideas for maintaining safety and connection during the pandemic.
More important than these proposed strategies, however, if DJJ and advocates can learn to meaningfully partner and trust, and to respect each other’s roles and intentions, the strength of their collaboration could outlast this current crisis and benefit children, families and communities for years to come.
