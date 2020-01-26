Last May, a hilarious “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) skit starred Adam Sandler as a tour guide trying to manage customer expectations as they prepare for travel. “If you’re sad now, you might still feel sad in Italy, OK?” he explains. Essentially, the skit is a riff on the old Latin proverb, “They change their sky, not their soul, who rush across the sea.”
SNL is at least halfway right. You’re usually the same person no matter where you are. Especially as adults, we can benefit from the reminder that a vacation won’t change who we are.
However, if you’re a developing child, there is a place that is deeply formative on your well-being: school. But all children are different, and what might be a fantastic learning environment for one student might not be a good fit for another.
In fact, the type of school environment where a child spends more than six hours a day can be life-changing. And, if children benefit from environments that tap into their strengths — while nurturing and invigorating them — that transformation can lead to higher levels of learning, happiness, success and preparation for life.
These are the main reasons that I encourage parents across Virginia to evaluate the education options available for their children during National School Choice Week, which began on Jan. 26. Whether parents are looking for their child’s first school, or if they want to find a different learning environment for their daughter or son, starting the school search process in January provides enough time to find the right fit in advance of the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The two words “school choice” are shorthand for myriad options — from choosing your neighborhood public school to homeschooling and everything in between. Virginia parents have access to six broad options: traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online schools, private schools and home-schooling.
Within these broad categories are even more choices. For example, Virginia parents should check with their local school district if they wish to participate in open enrollment, since the state allows districts to set their own open enrollment policies. Traditional public schools aren’t all the same: They have different leadership, might use different learning methods and might just “feel different” to you.
In Virginia, families also can choose among tuition-free public charter schools. These schools are allowed extra freedom to innovate with curriculum and learning methods, which can then be shared with district schools.
Magnet schools are a third type of free public school in Virginia. These schools allow kids to narrow in on a specific learning track, such as engineering, health science or the arts.
Additionally, a fourth free public school option in Virginia is online school, which can be used to accelerate learning, create a flexible schedule or respond to a particular learning style. Virginia offers free, full-time online learning options for students. For part-time classes, students in middle and high school can take online classes through Virtual Virginia. Tuition is covered by the public school in which the student is enrolled, or the parents if the student attends a private school or is home-schooled.
Of course, Virginia also has all shapes and sizes of private schools for you to consider too, from schools that pass on a religious or cultural heritage, to schools designed for children with special needs. Virginia students who meet certain income requirements might qualify for a state-run scholarship program.
Finally, home-schooling, which is permitted in all 50 states, is another school option you can consider, and there are more resources for home-schooling families than ever before.
National School Choice Week exists to help empower parents and provide information about all of these options, while encouraging schools and learning environments to raise awareness of the positive impact they have on their local communities. This year, 989 school fairs, rallies, open houses and other events and activities will help spread the word about options in Virginia during National School Choice Week.
Your child deserves the best opportunity to excel in life — and that starts with choosing the school or learning environment that suits his or her strengths and your family’s values.
School choice doesn’t work miracles, but it does come close for some families. I’ve personally seen and heard from families whose lives were transformed in a matter of months after finding a better school fit.
We might stay who we are no matter where we traveled over the holidays, but students still have a world of undeveloped possibilities in their remaining school years. I hope you’ll use National School Choice Week to find the best learning destination for them, or celebrate the home they’ve already found in the right school.
