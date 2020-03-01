I have lots of different friends, but my closest friends are from the projects, and they all own guns. On New Year’s Eve, I was out with a couple of friends. As we were driving past Evergreen Cemetery, they were hanging out the windows shooting their guns in the air.
These were big guns — not stick-in-your-pocket guns — rifles and machine guns like they use in the military. Maybe I should have been scared, but it felt normal while it was happening. When I was a kid, people just had handguns, but now everything is different.
I’m 19. I saw a gun for the first time when I was 7. My grandmother’s boyfriend had a gun and we knew not to touch it. They told us we needed it. Almost all the men in my life have had guns — older men have them for safety, and people my age have them to come off as tough and cool. I often hear my younger brother Ralphie say, “I’m getting a gun when I’m older.”
The father of some of my brothers and sisters shot through the window of our house once when my mother tried to break up with him. He told her, “You ain’t nothing without me.” I wasn’t home, and my younger brothers and sisters just sort of told me that it happened without having feelings about it, or at least no feelings they could show.
I don’t think I could ever carry a gun. Too many things have happened. Every person I know who died young, died because of guns. My friend Billie was fighting with some other kids on the North Side and when the fight broke up somebody drove by and shot her. Two people I know committed suicide with guns — one was 19 and the other was 14 or 15. I have a cousin who picked a gun up off a bed and shot himself when he was 3, though he survived.
Kids where I grew up don’t have ways to feel powerful besides carrying guns and acting tough. I remember when I was little saying I wanted to kill cops, or kill social workers who came into our neighborhood and took kids out of homes, or kill teachers who were mean to me, or people who did bad things to me.
If you live in danger and operate in danger, it’s hard to think outside that box. Being exposed to what safety looks like now that I live with the Avulas, I can sometimes think outside the box of the way I grew up. But it’s hard. This safe feeling I have isn’t something you can explain to somebody. Until more kids can get out of survival mode, they won’t be able to see anything more for themselves.
Right now I’m in an in-between stage where I love my childhood friends and want to put aside their lifestyle, but I also want to learn how to be safe and not have my parents freak out every time I go out the door. I don’t really know how to be in balance where I’m taking care of myself and also staying in touch with the places where I grew up.
I think my story can help people like me who have been around violence get insight on how much it impacts us. People think someone dies and you have a funeral and that’s it, but I still feel the things that have happened. Stories like mine give people more than statistics.
