By Aubrey M. Stanley and Rhu Harris
Three centuries ago — when Europeans were beginning to settle in what was then the wilderness of northwestern Virginia — the General Assembly carved out a piece of New Kent County and called it Hanover.
Named for King George, the first British monarch from the House of Hanover, the new county was filled with trails and streams where Pamunkey Indians had long scratched out a living. Farmers found fertile soil for growing tobacco, wheat and corn, and in time, communities grew.
In the decades to follow, Hanover County — its rolling farmlands and historic structures, its famous sons and towns and, most of all, its people, tradition and spirit — would help to write the larger story that is America.
Hanover’s historic heritage
The American Revolution found its voice in Hanover. Patrick Henry, born in Studley, rose to prominence in the “Parson’s Cause” case argued in the Hanover County Courthouse in 1763. Hanover’s courthouse, the second oldest in Virginia in continuous public use, still stands much as it looked in Henry’s time, and visitors can watch historical re-enactments within its courtroom each summer.
Across U.S. Route 301 is Hanover Tavern, once a stagecoach stop whose origins date to the 1730s and whose guests have included George Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette. Today it’s a popular restaurant and theater as well as a historic site. Both the courthouse and the tavern are among 47 sites in Hanover on the National Register of Historic Places.
Henry is perhaps the best known of Hanover’s native sons, whose “give me liberty or give me death” declaration was a defining moment in the cause for independence. He lived in the county for most of his life, settling in historic Scotchtown, west of Ashland, during the revolutionary years. Henry organized what is thought to be the first company of Virginia volunteers to fight in the war and later became Virginia’s first elected governor.
Less known is the fact that one of the most important American political leaders of the 19th century, Henry Clay, also was a Hanover native. After moving to Kentucky, Clay served in Congress for nearly a half-century and ran for president five times. A former speaker of the House and U.S. secretary of state, Clay has been recognized as among the greatest senators in American history. He is known to history as the Great Compromiser for his legislative leadership that might have postponed the Civil War for decades.
War, of course, did come, and Hanover County was literally on its front lines for much of it as Union and Confederate armies clashed across its rural landscape. Richmond National Battlefield Park preserves four Civil War battlefields in Hanover: Cold Harbor, Gaines Mills, Beaver Dam Creek and Totopotomoy at Rural Plains.
Hanover also maintains its own North Anna and Cold Harbor battlefield parks. Visitors will find many Virginia Civil War Trails markers and roadside monuments throughout the county. Stories from all parts and across all three centuries of the county’s history will be told in our newest attraction, the future Hanover Museum of History and Culture at Hanover Courthouse.
Hanover today
We both began working for the county in 1984, and over these 35 years of service, we have seen many changes. Parts of Hanover have become more suburban, supporting well-planned residential and business development. But we also place a great emphasis on protecting our historic assets and preserving our rural character.
Hanover has more than 35 “century farms,” largely family farms that have been around for more than 100 years, and we hope they stay for centuries more. We also are proud to be the home of Kings Dominion as well as Randolph-Macon College, which celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2018 when it turned 150 years old. The college is an integral part of what makes the town of Ashland, otherwise known as “The Center of the Universe,” so special.
This year, we are commemorating the county’s 300th birthday with signature events at Scotchtown on May 30, at Ashland’s Strawberry Faire on June 6, at the Tomato Festival on July 11 and at Hanover Courthouse and Hanover High School on Oct. 17. There will be other events throughout the year, including a “Hanover Day” at the Diamond on May 2.
The Oct. 17 event will highlight the dedication and grand opening of our Hanover Museum of History and Culture at Hanover Courthouse, across the lawn where Patrick Henry became famous in 1763. We intend for this museum to illuminate the lives and tell the stories of county residents over the centuries.
Those of us who are proud to live, work and study in Hanover County can look back with pride on the achievements of these 300 years and celebrate all that is special about our past, present and future. We invite you to join us in this celebration.
