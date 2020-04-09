“There’s a sucker born every minute,” allegedly once uttered the showman P.T. Barnum.
At least a dozen different people in the 19th century were credited with originating that phrase. Regardless of who first said it, it’s probably hanging today on the living room walls or screensavers of a great many grifters and scammers — all thinking your money and identity really belong to them, not you.
Along comes a widespread health crisis today and, like the dust that always followed Pig Pen of the “Peanuts” comic strip, right behind come criminals and scammers seeking to part you from your money.
Someone once said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Don’t let yourself be ripped off by lowlifes taking full advantage of the COVID-19 crisis. Whether you’re elderly in a nursing home, a teen in front of a computer, a contractor, a nurse, a firefighter or a retiree, it matters not to a scammer. They’ll happily take your money and steal your identity.
What are a few of the hot scams now making the rounds?
Text message scams are hitting our seniors particularly hard. Some are coming from scammers posing as U.S. Department of Health and Human Services representatives, falsely telling people they need to “take the government required COVID-19 test in order to be eligible to receive the government stimulus money.” You’ll be asked to click on the link and fill out some forms. If you do, three things could happen: You’ll prove a response was made to the text, which means more scammers and/or robocallers will bother you. Your personal info might be sold on “the dark web.” If you send money requested in the text (or email or unsolicited phone call) you’ll only be enriching the pockets of thieves. Government agencies will postal mail you directly; they’ll never text you or use social media messaging like Facebook or LinkedIn.
Cyber criminals are well aware of the recent major employment shift from the office to the home. Like a school of sharks, they’re circling ever tighter around remote employees. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) website has 10 excellent best practices to help keep remote workers cybersecure (BBB.org/coronavirus-business), as well as a wealth of other great information.
Many folks have been laid off, lost their jobs or have been furloughed over the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 crisis — a trend that shows no slowing down. Employment scammers swoop into the crisis, ready to rip off those looking for work via the internet. Of the several riskiest scams today, employment scams still rank among the highest.
Up until a few weeks ago, the U.S. was enjoying record-low unemployment. Nearly anyone who wanted to work could work. Not now. The COVID-19 crisis has caused unemployment to skyrocket. Once this crisis has passed, I’m convinced the economy will again take off. In the meantime, even given the enormous taxpayer-funded government rescue packages, many people still need jobs. When looking online for job offers, you’ll soon find ones that say, “work from home and flex hours available.” But first, you’ll need to complete some forms that will require sending personal and sensitive information to that “employment agency.” Red flags should be flapping in front of your eyes. Chances are this is a scam meant to steal your personal ID, banking information and employment history — all things needed to build fake identities. Don’t fall for it. Go to bbb.org/ScamTracker where you’ll probably find it’s an active scam.
If you know any seniors who are living alone, please call to check on them regularly, not just during the COVID-19 crisis. Seniors are favorite targets for scammers who know exactly what to say, text or email to ruthlessly rip them off.
If you have questions about scams, as well as business or consumer questions in general, don’t hesitate to contact the Better Business Bureau (bbb.org). The BBB is a bridge of trust between businesses and consumers. We’re also “guards on the watchtower,” helping keep watch over folks.
