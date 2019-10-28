Dr. Biraj M. Patel is a neurointerventional radiologist at the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke. He is a senior member of the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), based in Fairfax. SNIS’ Get Ahead of Stroke is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. Contact him at: bmpatel@carilionclinic.org