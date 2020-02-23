In the wake of China’s decision two years ago to stop collecting recyclable materials such as plastic from the United States, the impact has been profound. Recyclers across the commonwealth are financially stressed, and many localities are having difficulty effectively managing their curbside recycling programs. Now, faced with this challenge and its environmental and economic implications, public-private partnerships are more important than ever. In fact, it’s like the scene from “The Graduate” when Dustin Hoffman’s character is told that the future is “Plastics!” Today, that scene would have been rewritten to say the future is “advanced recycling!”
Advanced recycling technologies such as noncombustible pyrolysis now make it possible to convert post-use recoverable plastics into a range of different products and raw materials for beneficial use in manufacturing — lighter vehicles, durable decking, more energy-efficient buildings and all the electronics that support our social media addictions. This revolution in innovation has the potential to completely transform the business landscape through supporting the transition toward a more circular economy, completely redesigning how we make a variety of products. Not only will this promote a healthier, cleaner environment, but it will create jobs and generate greater economic growth.
Our industry aims to achieve a 100% circular economy goal for plastic packaging by 2040, when all of our products will, ideally, be fully re-used, recycled or recovered. At least by 2030, our goal is to ensure that 100% of plastic packaging is recyclable or recoverable. Ultimately, this will create new demand for post-use recoverable materials, which also requires less energy consumption, less raw material consumption and less waste in landfills while creating new, green jobs. Through public-private collaborations, as well as innovative emerging technologies such as advanced recycling, we are confident these goals will be achieved without negatively impacting consumers.
Advanced recycling has the potential to prevent 6.5 million tons of post-use recoverable plastics from ending up in landfills across the U.S. each year. It also is projected to support 38,500 jobs and generate $9.9 billion in economic output based on investments into 260 new facilities across the U.S.
So, how does this benefit Virginians? Sens. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, and Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, have introduced bipartisan legislation that will make Virginia a national leader in advanced recycling. Senate Bill 591 will enable advanced recycling facilities to be treated as manufacturers for purposes of economic development. Senate Bill 590 extends the critical income tax credit for the purchase of equipment for processing recyclable materials. Both of these bills recently passed the Virginia Senate by a vote of 40-0 and now are under consideration by the House Finance Committee (SB 590) and the House Appropriations Committee (SB 591). Together, this package of legislation will create a powerful incentive for advanced recycling companies to invest in the commonwealth and contribute to the growth of our economy while reducing waste in landfills.
The bills introduced by Lewis, Hanger and Avoli also will help develop and promote a public-private cooperation whereby retailers, manufacturers, recyclers, local governments and the state all work to provide practical advanced recycling solutions. Instead of banning specific products from the market, we are working to advance the circular economy that promotes consumer choice while creating a sustainable business climate. Imagine a road or bike path made from recycled plastic bags. How about your backyard deck being made from recycled milk jugs? What about your dry-cleaning bag being turned into a door panel for your car? These are just a few examples of the many products that we can produce through a circular economy made possible by advanced recycling technologies.
Lewis, Hanger and Avoli have demonstrated that effective public policy can be good for the environment and the economy. All of their colleagues in the Virginia Senate agreed, having unanimously approved SB 590 and SB 591. They have embraced a sustainable future supported by advanced recycling, an innovation revolution that has significant potential for contributing toward greater economic growth across the commonwealth. Thank you on behalf of Virginia’s manufacturers, retailers, recyclers and consumers.
