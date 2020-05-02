Lynn Nesaw, center, held a sign to oppose the plan for the Wegmans distribution center at a meeting of Hanover County’s Planning Commission in February.
The established law in zoning matters is to conduct a public hearing “at which persons affected may appear [in person] and present their views.” The purpose of this requirement is to allow citizens to exercise their constitutional rights under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and the Constitution of Virginia, which guarantees “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for the redress of grievances.”
The recent 5-2 decision by the Hanover County Board of Supervisors to charge ahead with its public hearing on the massive Wegmans distribution center zoning case on May 6 violates the governor’s emergency stay-at-home executive order, which restricts public gatherings to no more than 10 people. More importantly, it elevates Wegmans’ desire for fast-track approval above the exercise of county citizens’ constitutional and statutory rights.
Under the secrecy of a nondisclosure agreement between Wegmans and Hanover executed more than a year ago, the county assisted Wegmans in identifying the Air Park Associates property for the proposed Wegmans complex. Wegmans also negotiated a $2.35 million grant from the Governor’s Opportunity Fund, as well as more than $4.4 million in grants, infrastructure and transportation improvements, and tax relief from the county. The total state and county incentives for the project are nearly $6.8 million in taxpayer money.
State and county officials worked hand in glove with Wegmans to fashion its zoning and environmental permit applications, all before the project was announced to the public in mid-December 2019. By operating in this secret manner, Wegmans was able to prepare and file its zoning and permit applications to coincide with the governor’s public announcement of the project and bring it to a public hearing before Hanover’s Planning Commission in fewer than 60 days, record speed for a project of this magnitude and adverse neighborhood impact.
The facility will consist of massive 1.7 million-square-foot warehouse buildings along with large lots for tractor-trailer and employee parking. Wegmans estimates that this monstrously sized 24/7 industrial operation will add 3,165 vehicles per day to these winding, narrow overstressed roads at all hours of the day and night over and above the existing 16,000-plus vehicles per day currently traveling these residential roads. These vehicles include an additional 860 tractor-trailer trucks per day, or 36 additional trucks per hour each day.
Wegmans is asking the board to relax or eliminate certain zoning restrictions that were placed on the property in 1995 to protect the adjacent adversely impacted neighborhoods. The repeal or modification of these protections is the subject of the Wegmans zoning applications.
Further, Wegmans conservatively estimates that it will adversely impact nearly 7 acres of significant wetlands onsite (a gross underestimate) and cause adverse secondary impacts to offsite wetlands and streams, in probable violation of state law. The property owner and Wegmans have denied independent wetlands experts access to the property to verify the true extent of the environmental destruction, which was assessed during a drought, contrary to agency guidance. What are they hiding? The truth about the unsuitability of this site for this project?
More than 200 citizens packed the Planning Commission’s public hearing in a near unanimous display of opposition to Wegmans proposal. The citizens of Hanover deserve the same opportunity to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting to express their concerns in person. The only way that can happen is to postpone the public hearing until after the governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted.
Zoning matters, particularly controversial ones, are not “emergencies” justifying the denial of constitutional and statutory rights to Hanover citizens. The Hanover board announced that the May 6 meeting date was a “compromise” with Wegmans. What about the rights and health of the citizens who want to address the board in person?
The county’s procedures for the public hearing violate the governor’s mandate prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people. The board has seven members and with the presence of county staff, there already are more than 10 people at the meeting without the applicant and the opponents.
The board places citizens in the untenable position of violating the governor’s order and risking their health and that of the supervisors, staff and Wegmans representatives, or staying at home and being denied their right to meaningfully redress their grievances as guaranteed by state law and the constitution.
The citizens deserve to be properly heard. The only way to do that is for Wegmans and the board to wait until the emergency stay-at-home order is lifted.
