October was first designated as “National Cybersecurity Awareness Month” 16 years ago, long before we even imagined the importance of the topic or its relevance to our everyday lives. Typically, when months are named after a topic or area, we are asked to draw attention to the specific topic throughout the month. Many may wonder what we need to be aware of regarding a topic seemingly reserved for the computer scientists and computer engineers among us.
However, cybersecurity is not simply a computer problem. It is a problem that impacts every single Virginian whether they are aware of it or not.
What should we be aware of, then?
To begin, we should be aware of the fact that our political leaders have identified cybersecurity as one of the key ingredients to a strong economy. As evidence, legislators approved significant funding in the current budget to promote cybersecurity research leading to commercialization and business development. The legislation also includes funding to expand experiential learning programming for cybersecurity students across our community colleges and higher education institutions.
Cybersecurity month discussions should also recognize the commitment of higher education institutions to meet the growing demand for careers and the simultaneous call for translational research designed to spark the economy. Part the legislative investment included the development of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI). Led by Virginia Tech and based in Northern Virginia, CCI promotes collaboration and cooperation between higher education institutions and industry.
Four “nodes” were created to connect regional institutions and those nodes are designed to connect institutions across the commonwealth. George Mason University, Old Dominion University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech lead each node. As the director of one of the nodes, I can attest to the fact that a spirit of collaboration, rather than unnecessary barriers stemming from competition, have guided the discussion. My colleagues from other institutions and business representatives have spent little time worrying about how the initiative will advance our own institution’s efforts. Instead, our focus has been on developing a network that benefits Virginia as a whole.
Our collaboration is based on our collective agreement that cybersecurity effects all of us. Consequently, appropriately responding to cybersecurity requires nothing more than an “all hands on deck” approach. In fact, in our collaborative efforts we have engineers, psychologists, political scientists, criminologists, attorneys, mathematicians, business scholars, philosophers and others working together to better understand how to enhance cybersecurity.
And it’s not just higher education institutions involved in enhancing cybersecurity in Virginia. Business partners from the coastline to the western part of the state have joined forces. Obviously, businesses have a vested interest in cybersecurity. At the end of the day, stronger and more secure cyber networks mean safer business practices.
We should also be aware of the high number of cybersecurity jobs in the commonwealth. In fact, Virginia has the second highest number of cybersecurity job vacancies among all states in the U.S. When considering what is called the “geographic concentration” of cybersecurity job openings, Virginia actually has the highest concentration of cybersecurity vacancies among all the states. Not to put it too simply, but everywhere you turn, there seems to be a cybersecurity vacancy.
If there are vacancies, then, it is certainly worth being aware of the fact that cybersecurity careers are in high demand. High school programs have evolved to help fill the cybersecurity pipeline. Community colleges and four-year colleges are doing all they can to develop programs responding to job demand. Adults thinking about new careers would be well-advised to consider a career in cybersecurity. Virtually all of the commonwealth’s educational institutions have programming that cybersecurity career switchers would find of value.
A final “cybersecurity” fact that we should be aware of, if not celebrate, is the remarkable potential of the students we have in the pipeline to enter the future cybersecurity workforce. Business leaders routinely describe the workforce as fuel for a strong economy. Across all educational institutions — from high schools to trade schools to community colleges to four-year colleges — we are beginning to prepare the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.
It’s safe to say that the collective efforts of our legislators, policymakers, higher education leaders, professors, researchers, business leaders and students lead us to one conclusion in National Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Virginia is a national leader in cybersecurity.
