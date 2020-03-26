After Hurricane Maria decimated Puerto Rico, the James Beard Award-winning chef, Jose Andres, made it his mission to assist those in need. He packed his bags, flew to San Juan, and fed hospital workers, public safety officers and families in dire need of a hot meal.
When asked why he was suited to help with disaster relief, Andres said, “Restaurants are chaos, (and) restaurant people — we manage chaos very well. After a hurricane, you see a lot of chaos, and people go hungry and people go thirsty. But what we are very good at is understanding the problem and adapting. And so a problem becomes an opportunity.”
It’s not an overstatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit every continent like a once-in-a-lifetime natural disaster. This is particularly true for the food and beverage industry — almost as if a hurricane hit all of us at the same time, resulting in the same emotional and economic destruction.
In just a few days, restaurants have shut their doors, furloughed their staffs and changed their business models to salvage a fraction of a paycheck.
For additional perspective, nearly 1 in 10 jobs in Virginia are in restaurants and food service — totaling just over 378,000. That’s more than Virginia’s sum number of teachers, police officers, active duty/reserve members of the military, grocery store employees and hotel/resort staff combined.
These men and women did nothing wrong themselves, and are now forced to face their rent, child care and other necessities without steady income. And with the economy in freefall, there is nowhere for these employees to go in the short term, either.
The National Restaurant Association’s economic forecasts indicate that the industry will close one-third of all independent restaurants in the United States over the next 100 days, totaling more than $225 billion in losses and eliminating up to 7 million jobs in the process.
Put simply, the coronavirus epidemic is the greatest crisis our industry has ever faced. And even though a lot of us in the Richmond culinary community try not to say it out loud, the hard truth is that a lot of us aren’t going to be able to come back after this.
But in this uncertainty, the Richmond restaurant family has done what we’ve always done over the years: banded together to support one another in any way we can. This has come in many forms — from individual restaurants launching GoFundMe pages, to grants from local organizations like The Holli Fund, to a newly-launched hub for gift certificate purchases: Keep Calm and Nom Nom.
A group of local restaurant owners has also formed Richmond Restaurants United, an online resource for the thousands of area food and beverage employees who are suddenly without jobs.
I am one of the group’s organizers, and we have been calling on elected officials at the local, state and federal levels to take immediate action to save the comeback of an industry that has helped in the efforts to revitalize neighborhoods that have been underutilized and ignored, and has earned our city international accolades from the likes of The New York Times, USA Today, Bon Appetit Magazine, The Food Network and the James Beard Foundation several times over. This is significant to Richmond’s culture, energy and — yes — economy as a whole.
Look at it this way: Richmond Restaurants United would argue that what the auto industry is to Detroit, the culinary industry is to our community as well.
And we need help.
To our neighbors: We want to continue feeding you. As you are able, responsibly explore our to-go/delivery options, purchase gift certificates and consider supporting our community through GoFundMe, The Holli Fund or the Richmond Restaurants United Fund.
And to our elected representatives: These are unprecedented times, and it requires swift and substantive action on your part.
The federal, state and local governments have moved in the right direction by discussing bailout packages, temporarily easing tax penalties and expanding some unemployment benefits. But much more needs to be done for independent service professionals like myself and my employees — not big corporations.
Specifically, we are asking for immediate rent/mortgage abatement, eviction protection, specific unemployment and health benefits for furloughed industry workers, and significant tax reforms to improve cash flow during this downturn. We are also looking for a “social distancing wage” in the form of disaster relief grants and a restaurant recovery fund.
And while elected officials can’t control when the chaos of this moment will pass, they can turn this problem into an opportunity. Just like a chef would.
