As a child growing up in Western Pennsylvania, visits to Gramma’s house were weekly events. Every Sunday afternoon, my family would trek from the South Hills of Pittsburgh to the East Hills near Wilkinsburg. It would take about 30-plus minutes to get there, which seemed like an eternity for my young life.
Along the way we’d drive through the Fort Pitt Tunnel, across the Fort Pitt Bridge, past the city and then past the smoky, smoggy and sulfur-smelling steel mills along the Monongahela River. My brother always tried to blame me for the sulfur-smelling stink in the car. I’d try to blame our sister, but I suppose as their “stinky” little brother, I was used to the blame. Once past the steel mills, we still had 12 more minutes to Gramma’s house. As the highway climbed out of the Monongahela River Valley, a mile or two up the road, a hill crosses the highway-route. There is a tunnel through this hill called the “Squirrel Hill Tunnel.”
This was the second tunnel on our trek to Gramma’s. In those days, tunnels were dark, with only a few lights illuminating the way. Years of smog and filthy steel mill air had coated the inside walls. The tunnel also disrupted the radio reception in the car. With that tunnel darkness came radio silence. As kids, with nothing to see or hear, we’d try to hold our breath the whole way through the darkened and silent tunnel. As we held our breath, the light at the tunnel’s end became our hope for breath. Our focused attention on the distant light also quelled and quieted our bickering as siblings for a short time.
At the tunnel’s end, daylight enveloped the car, radio silence ended and those seeking a breath of air noisily exhaled, immediately heaving a new fresh breath. We made it through that dark and breathless time in our trek to Gramma’s. For a short time, each of us was quiet and focused on our own need to breathe. A few moments later, after we had enough time to catch our breath, we’d arrive at the house, ready to bicker, quarrel and try the patience of poor Gramma.
One year ago, Squirrel Hill, Pa., was in the national news. That time, it was shootings and deaths at a synagogue. It was an irony of death at The Tree of Life. Repeatedly, and now almost regularly, there seem to be shootings throughout the nation. Each time, we find ourselves in the same tunnel as “Squirrel Hill.” It is a dark place and we’re yearning to breathe. While we’re in the darkness and holding our breath, there shouldn’t be any quarreling and bickering. We should be silent. In the smog and smell of today’s dark political air, let us stop the immediate finger-pointing and the blame for the stink and the stench. The walls of this tunnel have been darkened from years of filth and political smog.
We, the People, are yearning for a solution. “Reverence for Life” is the common ground we all share. Life is in the blood and when the blood is shed, death is soon to follow. Perhaps there should also be reverence for the blood.
In the meantime, let us hold our breath through the darkness of these tunnels. There is nothing to see in the darkness of legislation’s work. There’s nothing to hear in the silence of open-minded ideas, which could shed light on the dilemma of conflicting rights. (The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the right to bear arms, the right to freedom of speech.) There isn’t a quick fix. So, let us quiet our need to blame others. Let us quietly grieve the loss of humanity each time it happens. Death repeatedly comes to the World’s “Tree of Life.” It is nothing new, except when it’s news.
Together, we must focus on the tunnel’s end and a better place for living. Together, when each is ready, we can heave a new fresh breath as we become enveloped in the hope, the light and the solutions for a safer new day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.