The earliest Impressionist paintings appalled the 1860s viewing public, accustomed as they were to the formal, “correct” canvasses approved by the establishmentarian Paris academy. Critics heaped scorn on the work of Monet, Degas, Renoir, Pissarro and their sister-artist Berthe Morisot.
But within 10 years, perceptive art dealers and shoppers were beginning to buy them. Today, Impressionist paintings are the most popular in the world.
Good art challenges the viewer to see reality in a new way. That is what Kehinde Wiley does in his monumental sculpture soon to adorn the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The work blazons forth a confident young African American man, in contemporary streetwear and locked hair, astride a rearing horse. The reference to the J. E. B. “Jeb” Stuart statue on Monument Avenue is unmistakable.
Wiley has titled his work “Rumors of War,” a phrase from the New Testament. “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars” before a new age dawns, Jesus of Nazareth warned his followers (Matthew 24:6; the words are found in Mark and Luke also).
Wiley understands, as did Jesus, that fundamental change does not come without stubborn resistance — metaphorical or, sometimes, literal. Just recall the violent war fought a century and a half ago to end slavery in our country. Most of us dig in our heels when something new threatens our cherished views.
One can think of Jesus as an artist, using the medium of storytelling rather than paint. He used words to turn the accustomed worldview of his fellow Israelites upside down. For instance, the parable of the Good Samaritan, by its narrative logic, invited them to see a loathed enemy as “good.” On page after page, the gospels relate similar subversions of the conventional wisdom.
Good storytellers challenge hearers to see old convictions in a new way.
Fundamental changes to our thinking and acting require humility and — to use Jesus’ word — repentance. Repentance means “to change your mind.” For example, millions of Germans have repented their country’s unspeakably evil crimes against Jews, Slavs, Gypsies, Communists — the list goes on.
I grew up in the Deep South of the 1950s and ’60s and I am happy that many minds have changed, significantly if not totally. Yes, white racism thrives in Dixie to this day, as it does in most if not all of America. But millions of southerners long ago recognized and admitted their errors.
Bruce Kelley’s excellent Letter to the Editor, published Nov. 18 in the RTD, aptly quoted Richmond City Councilmember Kimberly Gray: “If you want true change, you focus on building the new.” Kelley then posed several searching questions to think about as Richmond strives to bring “the new” to fruition.
It won’t be easy for many, but I hope Wiley’s new statue receives the welcome due every piece of excellent art, particularly on the grounds of a top-tier art museum.
Even more, I hope that in a half-century, it will be seen as a Richmond treasure, eloquently rendering the truth that heroism, dignity and nobility are not the property of any one race, class or century.
