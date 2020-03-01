By Bruce Cruser and Anna Mendez
As Virginia is on the brink of becoming one of the 10 wealthiest states in the nation, our publicly funded mental health system stubbornly remains one of the most poorly supported. Mental Health America ranks Virginia 37th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of ease of access to mental health care. For years, Virginia has funded hospital beds at the expense of investing in community-based supportive and preventative care. Lack of appealing and easily accessible community services has created a perverse feedback loop of crises and hospitalizations.
Overreliance on hospital-based care has created a situation where adults and children in psychiatric crisis must wait in local emergency departments for hours or days, waiting for a bed to become available somewhere in the state. This is happening even though Virginia has more than 40 private facilities and nine state hospitals with psychiatric bed capacity.
The good news is that Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed biannual budget presents great opportunities for improving Virginia’s mental health system, and proposed amendments strengthen these even more. The budget includes:
Build out community-based services, including outpatient, mobile crisis, peer and family supports, and veteran services as the next phase of STEP-VA. STEP-VA is a roadmap for transforming our publicly funded, community mental health service system in order to provide consistent and comprehensive services across Virginia.
Facilitate prompt release from state hospitals by hiring more discharge planners and increasing available discharge assistance planning funds. Currently, more than 200 Virginians have been cleared for release but remain hospitalized, generally for lack of discharge assistance.
Increase Medicaid reimbursement rates to encourage more mental health providers to accept clients with Medicaid. Virginia has some of the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rates in the nation, so much so that in some parts of the state, providers might lose money when they care for a client with Medicaid.
Increase funding for permanent supportive housing. This would reduce the state hospital census by providing adults with a serious mental illness safe and stable housing, an evidence-based intervention shown to reduce hospitalization and incarceration. The state Senate’s proposed budget amendments would expand on this increase to serve more than 1,630 Virginians.
Create a behavioral health loan repayment program as an incentive to address the critical gap in Virginia’s mental health workforce. Although not in the governor’s budget, a Senate amendment would launch this program to increase the workforce in underserved parts of the state.
Redirect care to be closer to home. Amendments in both the House and Senate budgets would remove some or all state funding to add more hospital beds. Instead, they would provide more incentives for private hospitals to accept individuals under commitment orders, and create pilot programs to alleviate overcrowding at state hospitals by providing care closer to home.
The General Assembly has the opportunity to improve the governor’s historic initiative to transform a misaligned and chronically underfunded mental health system. By expanding partnerships to reduce the reliance on state hospitals, fully funding community mental health supports and strengthening programs that keep people safely housed in the community, Virginia can move from a crisis-driven system to a true continuum of evidence-based care.
