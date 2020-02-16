The Virginia General Assembly has the opportunity this session, after recent failed attempts, to reduce a leading cause of fatal unintentional injuries within motor vehicle crashes.
Pending legislation would strengthen the commonwealth’s seat belt laws, increasing the probability of surviving these crashes. Since Virginia passed its first seat belt law in the 1980s, the state has fallen behind legislative best practices for protecting people in vehicles.
The weakness of existing laws in Virginia places significant obstacles in the path of health educators, as well as law enforcement, state and local officials, who have tried to change the behavior of approximately 15% of Virginia’s population who do not wear seat belts regularly, if at all.
The key factor is whether the law mandates “primary” or “secondary” enforcement of seat belt violations. The best practice is a primary law, which allows officers to stop and ticket a driver for not using a seat belt without any other infraction. Virginia, though, has a primary provision only for drivers younger than 18. For those older than 18, the law mandates secondary enforcement, meaning that officers may stop a driver for not wearing a seat belt only if they observe another primary infraction, such as an expired license tag.
Bills before the General Assembly now would close that loophole by making seat belt use a primary provision for all motor vehicle passengers.
Consider Virginia’s annual seat belt use rates as calculated by my team at Old Dominion University on behalf of the commonwealth. The average rate for front-seat occupants for 2017-19 was 84.9%. (The federal government requires that such surveys take into account only drivers and front-seat, outboard passengers.) This average might sound good, but it’s less than those of seven neighboring states, which ranged from 88.8 to 94.7%.
What accounts for the difference between Virginia’s rate and the others? Each of the other states (and the District of Columbia) has a primary seat belt law. Primary laws, research shows, can increase seat belt use by 10 percentage points. Had Virginia had a primary law during this time period, its average use rate could have been in the 90s.
Virginians should care that the state lags behind its neighbors in its seat belt use rate. Not wearing seat belts is linked to traffic fatalities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, using nationwide data from 2017, found seat belts saved 14,955 lives that year. If everyone had buckled up, 2,549 more lives could have been saved. Not having the strongest law is a direct threat to public health and safety because more citizens are at risk for motor vehicle crash fatalities.
The evidence is clear. Those in law enforcement and the judicial system, as well as people in positions responsible for informing the public, can offer a powerful argument for changing the law.
Virginia should make seat belt use a primary concern with a primary law for all occupants. Our public health is at stake.
Let’s hope the General Assembly agrees.
The writer makes a good number of valid points but fails to city the GA's failure to promote highway safety by proposing an increase in the threshold for reckless driving and adopting measures which will facilitate rather than discourage marijuana use by drivers.
