By Jean Giddens and Deb Zimmermann
According to the annual Gallup poll, nurses consistently rank highest for honesty and ethics, making them the most trusted professionals by the general public. As we collectively rely on nurses even more during this pandemic, special recognition of their efforts is well deserved.
National Nurses Week is observed during the first week of May each year (May 6-12), a designation that formally began in 1993. This year, Nurses Week is especially meaningful because the World Health Organization designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife in honor of the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing. How utterly and appropriately fitting that the designation is this year.
The primary role of nurses 200 years ago was to provide comfort to the sick and wounded. A trailblazer, Nightingale demonstrated advanced thinking and established innovative approaches to the practice of nursing. As an epidemiologist, she was the first nurse scientist, dedicated to using data to not only identify health problems but to find solutions.
Her contributions led to advances in hospital hygiene, improved practices in sanitation and decreased rates of patient mortality. Her work also led to health care reform worldwide; such work by a nurse was unprecedented at that time. Nightingale also established a training school for nurses to address limitations in formal nursing education. In the 1870s, she wrote in her personal diary that “it would take 100 to 150 years” to see the kind of nursing she envisioned for the future. These words served as a premonition of what was to come.
Nearly 150 years after Nightingale’s diary entry, and in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, the science, innovation and practice she once envisioned is profoundly evident. Nightingale undoubtedly would applaud the influence of research in practice, the advances in education, academic-practice collaborations, and the daily grit and grace exhibited by nurses worldwide.
Contemporary nurses, she would find, are expected to be leaders in health care. She would witness nurses leaning into — not running from — complex, challenging and frightening health care issues.
Extraordinary times call for extraordinary actions. The pandemic of 2020 has given great visibility to the front-line health care workforce, with nurses at the front and center. At 3.1 million strong, they are the largest health care workforce and have led the health care response as full participants of team-based approaches to care. Nurses have adopted innovative and nontraditional methods when current evidence is unknown, and they are directly involved in research efforts to discover best approaches of care.
Behind the rapid adoption of telehealth are nurse practitioners and nurse informaticists, who also call attention to the challenges reaching those with limited internet access. Nurses have led policy initiatives to ensure resources are appropriately deployed. Nurses have redefined patient-centered care by becoming surrogate family members so no patient dies alone. It is very clear that nursing practice is changing as a result of this pandemic, and the contributions of nurses will leave a permanent imprint on health care.
Nurses also have shown extraordinary courage, tenacity and dedication during this pandemic. Many work long hours with the sickest of the sick, often feeling powerless to change the trajectory of the illness. They acknowledge their fear of exposure to this highly contagious virus, particularly given the national shortages of personal protective equipment to keep them safe.
They worry about the risk of transmission to their own families and must cope with the loneliness of self-isolation following a known exposure; some have experienced overt avoidance from people who fear being near them.
In nursing schools across the country, faculty have demonstrated flexibility, innovation and dedication as they shifted courses traditionally taught in a classroom setting to online delivery — with only one or two weeks of time to prepare for this shift. Despite this immediate shift, nursing faculty have remained committed to ensuring that students receive a quality education.
This month, thousands of nursing students across the country and the commonwealth will complete their education and begin their careers during this transformative time. As part of their education, this generation of new nurses has witnessed nursing at its best, empowering them to actively influence the transformation of nursing and health care. Because traditional graduation ceremonies have been canceled, they will unceremoniously enter the nursing workforce energized and well-prepared to make a difference at a time we need them most.
In honor of Nurses Week 2020 and during the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, it is with great pride and gratitude that we acknowledge the extraordinary work of nurses in Virginia and across the country, and welcome our newest members of the nursing workforce to the best profession on earth.
Happy Nurses Week!
