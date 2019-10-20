By John W. Daniel II And L. Preston Bryant Jr.
Virginians have learned in recent weeks that former Gov. Gerald Baliles has entered palliative care. This is hard news not only to those closest to him, but to all Virginians who remember his many meaningful and lasting contributions to the commonwealth.
Baliles was a legislator, attorney general and our 65th governor. He campaigned for governor vowing to create a New Dominion, where an increasingly diverse Virginia would become more prosperous by being better connected to the global economy. He made that happen by ushering in new investments in education and infrastructure. Our schools, universities, roads, rails and ports were all made better during his term as governor.
Central to Baliles’ vision for a New Dominion was the need to reform what was then a catchall, scattered, multi-agency commerce secretariat whose charge was both economic development and natural resources into one more squarely focused on job creation and economic growth. He campaigned on this. He sold Virginians on it. And upon taking office, he set about doing it. This column also carries the support of all living former secretaries of natural resources, representing both Democratic and Republican administrations.
Baliles simultaneously made more efficient the commerce secretariat and established a natural resources secretariat, which for the first time dedicated significant cabinet-level state resources and expertise to promoting and protecting Virginia’s vast natural treasures. This, too, would become an important Baliles legacy that would benefit future generations.
In pushing for a new natural resources secretariat, Baliles put his shoulder to a mid-1970s recommendation of the Commission on State Government Management and Reorganization, chaired by state Sen. William B. Hopkins, and underscored in the early 1980s by the Commission on the Future of Virginia. Legislation in 1985 to create the new environmental secretariat failed.
But Baliles, in this and in so many other ways, was undeterred by others’ failures. He did his homework. He lined up votes. And in his first year as governor, he made creation of the natural resources secretariat central to his 1986 legislative package. The General Assembly overwhelmingly passed it. Six months later, on July 1, 1986, the doors opened to the office of the Secretary of Natural Resources.
In the new secretariat, Baliles established a powerful political office that signaled to all Virginians that water and air quality mattered, that the Chesapeake Bay deserved the attention of government, that Virginia’s state parks warranted emphasis and expansion, and that our marine resources could be a calling card for recreation and economic expansion. Most importantly, Baliles signaled that both economic development and natural resources protection benefit when harmonized.
The Baliles years found many accomplishments in the natural resources arena. Paramount was an understanding that a foundation for environmental policy and action was being built that could be enhanced and advanced by succeeding administrations. That foundation focused on specific initiatives, but also on building credibility among a cadre of enthusiasts and advocates for improved protections of the commonwealth’s environment.
They were many, and Baliles knew their commitment and contributions were critical components to institutionalizing the office and to building that important foundation for the long-term benefit of the commonwealth. And he intuitively knew that environmental protection policies would soon be in sync with Virginia’s growing business climate and ethos, that clean water, clean air and land protection would make the New Dominion ever more attractive to commerce.
Baliles’ record of natural resources stewardship is long. It reaches from the seemingly mundane, such as improved reporting by permittees and enhanced enforcement for those who violated their permitted privileges, to significantly enhanced budgets for natural resources agencies.
His leadership touched all resource areas: creation of the Department of Historic Resources and the Natural Heritage program; the second Chesapeake Bay Agreement (1987), which set for the first time numeric goals to restore the bay’s health; passage and implementation of the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, which set regulatory programs recognizing the connections between land use and water quality; initiatives to further protect tidal wetlands and to recognize the importance of non-tidal wetlands and their significant contributions to water quality; the first air toxics regulatory program; and creation of the Department of Waste Management and establishment of mandated recycling rates for local governments.
New state parks were established, with increased funding, and outdoor opportunities for Virginians grew. The list goes on.
The office of the Secretary of Natural Resources continues to grow and thrive. Successive governors have continued to build on it and its influence, and true to Baliles’ vision, successive governors have continued insisting that the natural resources and commerce secretariats work together to integrate environmental protection and economic growth.
In 1985, no one was talking about climate change, but foresight and commitment to stewardship by Baliles has given that issue — perhaps the most important environmental issue of our time — a home for examination and policy development.
Many natural resources issues brought to light by Baliles might no longer be issues. Some might have been replaced by higher priority matters like climate change, while others have been removed from legislative agendas because good policy was implemented and the mission was accomplished.
What’s not lost on us is the lasting import of the office of the Secretary of Natural Resources. It carries on. It delves deeper into resolution of natural resources issues. It grows the commonwealth’s commitment to environmental promotion and protection.
For those of us who have had the privilege to serve in that capacity, to act as trustee for the commonwealth’s natural resources and to serve alongside a growing cadre of Virginians committed to a healthier commonwealth, we salute the founding governor of the office of the Secretary of Natural Resources with our most sincere gratitude and appreciation.
