Editor’s note: This column originally was published on Dec. 3, 2016.
One of the most valuable courses I took when I earned my Ph.D. in history was Milton Klein’s graduate seminar on historiography, the study of how history is researched and interpreted over time.
We learned that the same set of facts presented to one historian can be interpreted in different ways by another, according to his perception of those facts and how they are presented. The late writer John Egerton contended that “there are essentially three kinds of history: what actually happened, what we are told happened and what we finally come to believe happened.”
I recently was reminded of this when I discovered a box of books in our attic that at one time were part of my personal library when I was growing up. Included in the stash were a dozen or so Landmark Books. I loved Landmark Books because the subject matter in them was all history.
The series, which was published from 1951 to 1970, consisted of nearly 200 books, mostly on U.S. history and all geared to middle school readers. Among the Landmark Books in my collection were “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo,” “Robert E. Lee and the Road to Glory” and “Daniel Boone and the Opening of the Frontier.”
Another item in the box was “The Golden Play Book of American History Stamps,” originally published in 1952 by Simon and Schuster. With 48 color picture stamps of historical events and written narratives for each, you affixed the square 2 1/2” by 2 1/2” stamps to the appropriate page. I don’t know when I acquired the stamp book, but it probably was the first overview of American history I ever read.
At the bottom of the box I found a high school textbook on American history published in the late 1940s that my older sister apparently had used. In its preface, coauthors Gertrude and John Southworth promised teachers that this volume was more comprehensive than other textbooks in use then.
As I thumbed through all of these books, reading certain passages and looking at the pictures, I began to realize that I have had an abiding love of history since the earliest days of my youth. But when I examined them more closely, I began to understand how incomplete and one-sided they were, something I was truly blind to when I read them nearly 60 years ago. The history they presented reflected attitudes and opinions relating to race and gender in the 1950s.
Take, for example, my Golden Play Book of stamps. I was struck by how incomplete the story of America was. The stamps featured dozens of illustrations of white men except for one of a woman holding a baby standing behind Daniel Boone, another of Sacagawea and one on the Statue of Liberty, if you count statuary.
The African American experience was confined to a brief passage on the hostility between North and South over the issue of the spread of slavery into the West before the Civil War.
But it was the textbook that caught my attention the most, as it conjured up images worthy of “Gone With the Wind.” Margaret Mitchell could have written its description of the antebellum South, as is evident in the following excerpt:
“Plantation life in the South was very pleasant. The master of the house spent his time in overseeing the labor of the slaves, in hunting, in taking long rides through the country on his fine, thoroughbred horse, or entertaining at his home. … The women spent their time in sewing … and in entertaining at the great balls which were frequently given in their grand plantation houses.”
For those held in bondage, the account went this way:
“The slaves usually led a happy life. … They had good food and warm clothing. When their daily work was done they were allowed to go to their cabins. … There they could sing and dance, and enjoy themselves in other ways. … Except that they received no pay, their lot was much like that any other servants.”
Its description of Reconstruction was standard fare for the history curriculum in the 1950s. In a section titled “Negro Rule,” the authors observed:
“The rule of the Negroes, the carpetbaggers, and the scalawags was a terrible period for all of the southern states. … Negroes swaggered through the streets, and neither the life nor the property of any white man was safe.”
But because “white men knew that Negroes as a class are superstitious,” they formed the Ku Klux Klan, who dressed in white robes to look like ghosts. With the rise of the Klan, “unscrupulous scalawags and Negroes who were abusing their power were driven from their places, and white men regained the balance of power.”
Reading passages like those reinforced something that I learned in Dr. Klein’s historiography seminar: Our views of the past are shaped by the present. When those books were published half a century ago, America, particularly the South, was a segregated society.
Legal separation of the races was prevalent throughout the former states of the Confederacy and was practiced in many other sections of the country. Career opportunities for women outside of the home mainly were limited to teaching, nursing and secretarial work.
Jokes making fun of certain ethnic groups and races commonly were told. The thought of a person of color or someone with a Hispanic name serving as a federal judge or a member of Congress was inconceivable.
When I hear someone lamenting how unfortunate it is that history is not taught like it was, I’m tempted to say “Thank God.” The history being taught today (particularly in Virginia) is richer, fuller and frankly more interesting than what I was taught a half-century ago.
The American population is rapidly changing and diversifying. Over the next five decades, the majority of population growth will be linked to Hispanic and Asian immigration. With this trend, the history that was written in the mid-20th century will become even more anachronistic than it is today. I wonder how anachronistic the history being written today will be?
