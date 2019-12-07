Last Fourth of July, my wife and I attended a brass band concert of toe-tapping patriotic music, including my favorite, John Philip Sousa’s “Liberty Bell March” and ending with his always popular “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
We enjoyed the concert, but throughout it, I kept thinking about the assertion a man made as he handed out copies of the U.S. Constitution to all concertgoers. With each copy he distributed, he opined, “Be sure to read this because it’s not being taught in school anymore.”
Really?
I wondered if that assertion could be true. So when I returned home, I went online and randomly selected half a dozen states scattered throughout the country and looked at their public school’s learning standards as they related to the teaching of the U.S. Constitution.
Lo and behold, I found that all of these states did, indeed, teach the Constitution, although some went into greater depth than others.
Also, last year I was a speaker at a patriotic society dinner at which one of the other speakers observed with a straight face that: “George Washington isn’t even mentioned in history textbooks anymore,” to which a seemingly knowledgeable audience nodded in agreement.
Again, to check the accuracy of that assertion, I later examined several college and high school American history textbooks currently in use, and every one gave our country’s first president his due.
Some people contend that there is a conspiracy by educators to emphasize the negative aspects of our past and drop the mention of anything that frames the United States positively. Why do we have to teach our students certain disturbing aspects of our nation’s history such as the lynching of African Americans or how we mistreated Indians, they argue? This concerns me.
Manipulating or fabricating the facts of history to suit one’s argument is unethical according to the principles of scholarship proclaimed by the American Historical Association. These standards are notably similar to those prescribed to journalists. It was one of the first things we learned in graduate school, along with several other ethical canons. These include:
- Do not plagiarize;
- Do not ignore contradictory evidence;
- Reveal any biases you might have;
- “Tell it like it was” based on solid factual evidence; and
- Do not intentionally distort evidence to prove a point.
Indeed, we historians stress the importance of basing our arguments upon correct information, and we strive to practice what we preach. There is a term referred to as “historical denialism,” which means a misrepresentation of the historical record to reinforce one’s argument. Examples of this kind of distortion of the past include denying the Holocaust, the Armenian genocide and Japanese war crimes.
A textbook used in Virginia public schools as late as 2010 posited that thousands of African Americans fought in the Confederate army, including two black battalions under the command of Stonewall Jackson, an assertion that was not made until the last quarter of the 20th century and lacks solid evidence to support it.
George Orwell portrayed denialism in his novel “1984.” In addition to practicing the deliberate distortion of current events, Orwell’s fictional nation of Oceania is ruled by The Party that employs the Thought Police to eliminate independent thinking and individuality.
The novel is set in a time when the government relies on intentional misrepresentation of the facts, secret surveillance and the blatant manipulation of historical evidence to substantiate its arguments. An independent free press has been eliminated, thereby allowing only state-sponsored information to be used to inform the public.
We can find real examples of Orwell’s portrayal of the deliberate manipulation of information about the past during the last century by a central authority in Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, Communist China and North Korea.
There is another, almost opposing form of denialism, however, that in its use has become influential today — social media. Whether it is current events or history related, information coming out of social media today often is unfiltered and unedited for its accuracy.
Conspiracy theories are nothing new, but abound now on social media such as the so-called “birther movement” that denied the legitimacy of the Obama administration under the claim that he was not born in the United States. Nation of Islam’s leader Louis Farrakhan has contended that the federal government deliberately created AIDS in an attempt to decrease the nation’s African American population. Both sides of the current impeachment debate have resorted to conspiracy theories in an attempt to reveal the treachery of their political opponents.
On the surface, these theories seem outlandish. Most reasoned people do not accept these reported conspiracies as legitimate, although the current president seems all too frequently swayed by them. He and others who depend on social media as legitimate sources of information would do us all a favor if they did some simple background investigation rather than accepting them at face value.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
I enjoy Bryan's columns, and appreciate his larger point RE fake news leaching in to cirriculums… but his intimation that there is no broader effort to "revise" or censor history throughout academia is not borne out by the facts. IF there was an emphasis on history and economics in our schools / universities then we would not be churning out millions of fiscal / constitutional illiterates. And legions of young adults ill-suited to have an intelligent conversation RE our nations unique founding and formation, much less a full appreciation of our electoral process.
I suspect that Bryan's frustration with the POTUS colors his attitude of late, and his commentary... a sad state of affairs.
When I used to teach Government, I used no textbook. The Constitution and the daily paper were more than enough to inform my students and make them think.
Mr. Bryan,
I see conspiracy theories daily on this forum. They include, the Deep State exists, Hillary ran a sex trafficking ring from a Pizza Parlor, Obama was a secret Kenyan Muslim, Trump is innocent and doesn't deserve to be impeached....On and on....Fact? The GOP don't need no stinking facts.....
A most excellent and timely op-ed by Charles Bryan, as usual. Most conspiracy theories and other distortions of history are eventually exposed and corrected, but while they resonate and circulate they do immense damage to the national fabric, and, as is the case right now, to national security. Unfortunately, those who are naïve enough to subscribe to them are often too ignorant to recognize the truth.
To that segment of the population that subscribes to one conspiracy theory after another the bottom line is that the TRUTH is much harder t grasp than the BIG LIE which takes very little brain power... And so these TRUE BELIEVERS just gobble up as much mythology as is offered them and discounts anyone who might criticize them as "elitists" which has become the new "N-word" of the right... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.