My wife and I love farmer’s markets. This summer we visited one on the corner of Ridgefield Parkway and Gayton Road in western Henrico County nearly every weekend. We can buy most of the products at lower prices from area grocery stores, but there’s something special about getting various fruits, vegetables, cakes, bread and pies from local farms.
Come July, I especially like buying sweet corn and tomatoes. There’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich dripping with mayonnaise or chomping on an ear of corn that had been ripening on the stalk earlier that morning.
Speaking of corn, my most recent purchase of it went into making a dish that brings back memories of meals at my grandmother’s house in rural Tennessee. Throughout high school, I worked at my uncle’s hardware store. Like most teenage boys, I had a ravenous appetite that went along with a high metabolism.
So with only a half-hour lunch break, I would rush to my grandmother’s house, where she had prepared a veritable feast of fried chicken, green beans simmered all morning in a pot with salt pork, mashed potatoes, sliced tomatoes and my favorite, fried corn, all served with hot biscuits or cornbread.
Dessert quite often was fresh blackberry cobbler or apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream. None of those items are on any heart-healthy diet today and should be indulged rarely. Nevertheless at least once a summer I remember my grandmother by making a batch of fried corn. [Go to richmond.com for recipe.]
I never thought about it at the time, but eating corn, and the other items that were the staples of southern cuisine, represented a phenomenon identified in 1972 by University of Texas geographer Alfred Crosby as the “Columbian Exchange.” Named for Christopher Columbus, it involved the widespread transfer of plants, animals, culture, human populations, technology and diseases among the Americas, West Africa and Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries.
When Columbus came to America in 1492, for example, there were no oranges in Florida or California, no pasta in Italy, no tomatoes in Italy, no chocolate in Belgium and no potatoes in Ireland.
Some scholars argue that this exchange might be the most important event in modern history. Crosby, for example, raised an interesting question: Why is it that most Africans live in Africa, most Asians in Asia and most Native Americans in the Americas? Yet people of European descent, by contrast, “are thick on the ground in Australia, southern Africa and the Americas.”
Crosby went on to explain why Indian nations collapsed and European colonies thrived after the arrival of Columbus and the introduction of deadly diseases to the native population. In return, Europeans began to benefit from a cornucopia of fruits and vegetables coming from the New World. Before, their fundamental diet had consisted primarily of meat and a variety of grains such as barley, rye and wheat that were the chief ingredients in porridge and gruel.
On the other hand, for centuries natives of the Western Hemisphere consumed a more diverse diet. Maize or “Indian corn,” for example, was first domesticated in southern Mexico some 9,000 years ago, and over the next several millennia spread throughout most of pre-Columbian America. It was eventually introduced throughout Iberia, North Africa, Italy and southern France. Likewise tomatoes, green beans, squash and potatoes originated in various regions of South and Central America at around the same time.
Simultaneously earthworms, mosquitoes and cockroaches, honeybees, dandelions, African grasses, bacteria, fungi, viruses and several species of rats came ashore, changing lives and landscapes in America forever. According to Crosby, the Columbian Exchange was neither controlled nor understood by its participants, but “it allowed Europeans to transform much of the Americas and Asia into ecological versions of Europe.”
Prior to Crosby’s thesis, historians tended to think that Europe’s worldwide expansion was related mostly to superior armed forces and modern weaponry. Crosby argued, however, that Europe’s crucial advantage was more biological than technological.
His pioneering work and that of subsequent scholars opened a whole new field of inquiry. Named environmental history, it is the study of human interaction with the natural world over time, with an emphasis on the role of nature in influencing human affairs and vice versa. One can only speculate on what future environmental historians will write about our generation’s role in shaping the globe for better or worse. I wish I could say that I’m optimistic, but I’m afraid forces greater than any of us are at work to prevent that from happening.
