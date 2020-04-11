As the coronavirus continues its seemingly relentless march around the globe, I have been thinking of historical comparisons to make sense out of the unfolding drama. Pundits are equating it to the 1918 flu pandemic that killed tens of millions of people over a relatively short period of time.
In some ways, the coronavirus pandemic seems almost the stuff of science fiction. It’s odd, but a few months ago, my wife and I watched the 1971 movie “The Andromeda Strain,” based on a bestselling novel by Michael Crichton.
The plot revolves around a team of scientists investigating the outbreak of a deadly, invisible microorganism in Arizona. The team determines that the lethal microbes, which they name Andromeda, kill their victims by rapidly clotting their blood. Furthermore, the deadly agents came from outer space, having been attached to a man-made satellite that had recently crashed in the Arizona desert.
Soon, this invisible enemy begins to mutate by transforming itself into an unstoppable force. The scientists isolate themselves in a sealed chamber, but a mutated form of the microbe attacks its synthetic rubber door and hatch seals, and rapidly migrates toward the chamber containing the scientists.
In case you haven’t read the book or seen the movie, I won’t spoil the ending for you. But more than once over the past couple of weeks, I have thought about “The Andromeda Strain.” History, however, tells us that there have been real Andromeda-like pandemics that killed countless numbers of people.
Recorded accounts of mass deaths by disease go back nearly 2,500 years, when smallpox swept through ancient Greece in 430 B.C., killing an estimated 30,000 people or about 20% of Athens’ population.
Next came the Plague of Justinian that appeared and reappeared periodically for nearly 200 years in the Middle East, parts of Asia and then the Mediterranean Basin. First reported in 541 A.D., it was transmitted by rats that had been bitten by fleas carrying the deadly bacteria. Scholars contend that at least 50 million people died as a result, making this the first real pandemic the world experienced.
Probably the most infamous of all plagues was the Black Death or bubonic plague. Thought to be one of the deadliest of all pandemics, it led to the deaths of an estimated 200 million people in Eurasia. Apparently starting in China in 1334, it spread gradually along trade routes to Europe, wiping out villages and towns along the way.
Like the Justinian Plague, its root cause came from rats that had been bitten by plague-infected fleas. It struck crowded Paris, London and Rome, and modern scholars estimate that it killed up to 60% of Europe’s population.
The long-term consequences were profound. It took another two centuries for the European population to recover to its previous level. It also resulted in major social, religious and economic upheavals that shaped the course of world history for centuries to come.
A pandemic that struck the Western Hemisphere in the 16th century often is overlooked because of little written evidence. When Christopher Columbus arrived in the New World in 1492, archaeologists now estimate that the native population numbered nearly 100 million. Yet a century later, it had declined some 90%. The cause?
For one, the American natives had been isolated from the rest of the world’s population, and had never been exposed to the diseases that Europeans had experienced and to which they had developed immunities. When the latter arrived in America, they were virtual germ and virus machines, unknowingly spreading disease everywhere they went. Smallpox, measles, pneumonia and influenza wiped out huge portions of the population, making the conquest of today’s South and Central America a relatively easy undertaking.
Numerous epidemics have occurred since then, many in the United States, such as smallpox in New England in the 1640s; yellow fever in Philadelphia and the surrounding countryside in 1793; cholera in the American Midwest in 1832 and again in 1848; and polio in the 1940s and 1950s.
Breaking out during World War I, the great influenza pandemic of 1918-19 presented the world with the most widespread and deadliest of all modern-day mass killing diseases. Debate still surrounds the location of the microbe’s origins, but whether it was in Kansas, New England or Europe, it struck rich and poor, urban and rural, old and young alike.
This particular virus could attack a perfectly healthy person one day, and by the next day, that person was dead. Soldiers being transported to the war in Europe by train and ship spread the virus everywhere they went.
It came in two waves, and by the time the disease had run its course, an estimated 675,000 Americans died as a result, along with nearly 100 million people worldwide.
What can we learn from these periodic visits from the angel of death? First, in each instance, the outbreak of a deadly disease caught everyone unprepared. Modern pandemics have occurred despite warnings from scientists. As a result, the response from those in authority was too slow to prevent its rapid spread, in turn resulting in a huge loss of lives.
Next, as trade routes developed and modes of transportation improved over the centuries, epidemics turned into pandemics. By the 20th century, they spread throughout the planet rapidly, greatly disrupting world markets.
Then there were the economic consequences caused by pandemics. After the 1918-19 influenza pandemic, for example, life insurance claims soared, driving many companies out of business. Small businesses that had been forced to shut down during the pandemic or lost workers to death often went bankrupt. This, combined with the disruptions caused by the transition to a peacetime economy, led to a major post-war recession.
Pandemics vary from one to another, but there are enough similarities to give us pause. The truism “It ain’t over ’til it’s over” should serve as a warning to us all.
Predictions and promises as to when we can start celebrating victory over the coronavirus are premature and irresponsible. Scientists tell us that the end is no more predictable than the beginning. Let us hope that our political leaders will heed the warnings being issued by members of the scientific community. To not do so is tempting fate.
