His bellicose personality, his disdain for political decorum and inclination to use divisive and profane language could be associated with our current president. But if ever there were a troubled presidency, Andrew Johnson’s probably tops the list for that distinction.
Born in North Carolina in 1808, Johnson apprenticed to become a tailor and then moved to Greeneville, Tenn., to open his own shop. Coming from a humble background, yet possessed with an early interest in politics, he taught himself to read and write.
He entered politics on the local level in the early 1830s as a Democrat by serving as mayor of Greeneville. Championing the interests of the workingman and poor farmers, he set his eyes on higher office and was elected successively to the state legislature, the state Senate and then to the U.S. Congress. Even though gerrymandered out of office by the Whig-controlled Tennessee state legislature, he was elected governor and served two terms. In 1857, the legislature elected him to the U.S. Senate.
Following political positions endorsed by the Democratic Party, Johnson was a staunch advocate of several reform issues of the time, including free public education and a homestead program for western farmers. As the nation plunged deeper into civil war after the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860, Johnson vehemently opposed Tennessee’s secession, and when the state joined the Confederacy in 1861, he alone among southern U.S. senators remained loyal to the Union.
Hailed in the north for his loyalty to the country, Johnson was rewarded by being appointed military governor of Tennessee by Lincoln. In the face of strong civil unrest, Johnson managed to restore civil government before the war ended. He then was nominated as Lincoln’s running mate in the 1864 presidential election. Upon the assassination of Lincoln on April 14, 1865, Vice President Johnson suddenly became the nation’s 17th president.
Given his strong record in a variety of political offices, one would have expected a solid presidency from Johnson. Yet he failed.
He faced the enormous task of healing the nation’s wounds, while simultaneously bringing the 11 Confederate states back into the Union. Even though he had considerable experience in government, Johnson had personal characteristics that worked against him. Possessed with a volcanic temper, impatient to a fault, lacking self-control and given to displays of boorish behavior, his presidency was in trouble from the beginning.
A strict Constitutional constructionist, Johnson soon clashed with the Republican-controlled Congress whose members advocated harsh retribution for the former Confederate states. He, on the other hand, pushed for a more lenient policy regarding those who had supported the Confederacy, not unlike policies proposed by Lincoln and similar to those he had applied in Tennessee.
Early on, Johnson re-established civil government in the South, reinstating large numbers of ex-Confederate generals and governmental authorities. Having never shown empathy for African Americans, he turned a blind eye to the so-called Black Codes passed by the southern legislatures that stripped former slaves of almost all rights of citizenship.
As a result, Johnson clashed with the Radical Republicans in Congress. Even though he had proven his loyalty to the country during the war, he still did not hold the trust of many northern Republicans. Also, Johnson’s irascible personality worked to his disadvantage and alienated numerous potential allies in Congress.
Little by little, the Republicans began dismantling the president’s lenient southern policies and substituting them with their own more punitive measures.
Johnson in turn responded by vetoing much of the legislation presented to him by Congress, particularly measures that favored the recently freed slaves. “This is a country for white men, and, by God, as long as I am president, it shall be a government for white men,” he declared.
He launched a multi-city speaking campaign during the 1866 congressional election that only intensified racial animus and failed when the Radical Republicans picked up more seats.
Becoming increasingly frustrated with Johnson, Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act in March 1867 that forbade the president from dismissing any officerholder without the advice and consent of Congress.
Viewing that measure as a threat to the independence of the presidency and as unconstitutional, Johnson vetoed it. Congress responded by charging the president with high crimes and misdemeanors, and issued articles of impeachment. The proceedings dragged on more than four months, when a sharply divided senate acquitted Johnson by a single vote.
Johnson continued as president for the next two years, resentful and impassioned, wallowing in self-pity. In a speech he delivered on Washington’s birthday, he queried his audience: “Who, I ask, has suffered more for the Union than I have?” He then riled up the crowd with dubious claims that his political opponents were considering assassination to remove him from office. Rather than allaying deep public concerns, he instead sowed fears of conspiracy.
As a result, he accomplished little with Congress, members of which could not abide the man. At the end of his term he returned to Tennessee, where his passion for politics continued unabated. After losing elections to the House and Senate, he was finally vindicated when the Tennessee legislature elected him to the Senate, an office he held for only five months. While visiting relatives in Tennessee in 1875 he suffered a fatal stroke.
What are we to make of Andrew Johnson’s presidency? Despite his efforts to exert executive power and to preserve the legitimacy of the office, his blunders and obstinacy caused the presidency to plummet to its lowest point of power and prestige in history. The office would remain weakened for nearly 30 years. Only time will tell how the current political crisis will affect the way our nation is governed and for how long.
Dr. Bryan, as always, is on the mark. He concludes his excellent essay with the words: “Only time will tell how the current political crisis will affect the way our nation is governed and for how long.”
Right now, and in the coming months (perhaps even for the rest of Trump’s time in office) we won’t hear reasoned evaluations of this impeachment episode. Tempers are too high on both sides of the issue. But once this is over we will have historians and political scientists and other experts pouring over the records and they will (hopefully) dispassionately examine the record. I would suspect that the verdict will be in every history book and every professional record that Trump was impeached for valid reasons and he got off in the Senate due to political expediency. But make no mistake: He will forever be known as the president who was impeached and skated. That will be his sorry legacy.
Johnson and Trump??? Twp peas in a pod... Both boorish... Both vulgar... Both blowhards... Both criminals... Yup, each got what they deserved!!! Bob
