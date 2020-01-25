The summer before my senior year in high school, I traveled to Europe for the first time. It was 1964, when few Americans had ventured outside the United States, other than millions of veterans of the world wars. I flew from Nashville to New York, where I joined a group tour organized by my uncle and aunt’s newly founded travel firm.
Taking off from newly christened John F. Kennedy International Airport the next evening, we flew overnight for seven hours to London Heathrow Airport via a TWA Boeing 707. Regular jet service was still relatively new then, having only been introduced in 1958. None of us on that trip realized that we were participating in the early stages of a revolution in aviation.
Recently I visited The Museum of Flight in Seattle that claims to be “the largest independent, nonprofit air and space museum in the world.” It is, indeed, an impressive collection of planes that helped shape the course of aviation history.
Going through the museum, I thought about how much, in just a little more than a century, aviation has shaped the world we live in today. Air travel has evolved at a breathtaking pace since the first manned flight of the Wright brothers. From their flimsy biplane that barely traveled the length of a football field to spacecraft that have taken men to the moon and back, one cannot help but marvel at how quickly humans learned to defy gravity.
On display at the museum are a variety of planes that played key roles in shaping the future — flimsy Word War I biplanes, World War II bombers and, of course, a B-29, the plane that ushered in the Cold War.
Not all planes in the museum, however, are military. For that matter, the majority had purposes other than waging war. Almost every kind of airliner caught my attention, starting with the DC-3, which went into production in 1936, yet still is being flown in some places throughout the world today.
Toward the end of the tour, we came upon a gigantic Boeing 747, one of the largest and most influential planes ever developed. Of all the aircraft we saw, it arguably contributed more to shrinking the size of the globe and making it accessible to more people than anyone could have imagined.
Prior to the introduction of the 747, the largest airliners each carried only about 100 passengers, resulting in ticket prices that were affordable only for business travelers and the wealthy. In the early 1960s, a domestic ticket from Chicago to Phoenix went for nearly $1,200 adjusted to today’s inflation. A flight from New York to Rome could set you back $3,000.
Look at any old film of commercial air travel, and you will see most men wearing business suits and Stetson hats, with women sporting stylish dresses and suits with accompanying white gloves. Stewardesses, as flight attendants were called then, had been chosen for their personal appearance and had gone through a rigorous regimen of training.
Nevertheless, with a growing public demand for long-distance jet service in the 1960s, airlines began to think of ways to meet that need. Originally designed by the Boeing Airplane Co. as a military transport, the 747 caught the attention of senior executive Juan Trippe of Pan American World Airways.
He argued that converting the 747 from military to civilian use would help solve growing congestion at airports caused by planes with lower passenger loads. Bigger jets would allow airlines to take twice as many passengers than the largest airliners in use then. Bigger jets could also result in bigger profits.
In response to Trippe, Boeing assembled a design team to work on a larger airliner. Pan Am became the first to order the plane (25 initially), and as a result played a significant role in the final design and production of the 747. Initially, designers thought of having two decks of seating, giving the plane a capacity of more than 800. The ability to evacuate two decks of passengers in an emergency, however, forced them to nix that idea.
Nevertheless, from its earliest flights, skeptics wondered how the public would react to crashes that resulted in hundreds of deaths involving only one plane. After 50 years in service, however, 747s have had a solid safety record. The 747 ranks third among the 19 jet models used in commercial travel today, having fewer crashes per miles flown.
After mounting a massive publicity campaign, the 747 made its inaugural flight from New York to London in January 1970.
Although Pan Am was the first airline to add 747s to its fleet, others major carriers followed suit. With their introduction, airlines could now sell low-fare economy seats. Combined with airline deregulation in the late 1970s, travel by plane was made affordable to a much broader public.
Are we better off with airplanes like the 747? On the one hand, they have allowed millions of people to see the rest of the world and to learn about different cultures. They have helped facilitate important business deals. They have reunited old friends and relatives. They have helped in the expansion of a hugely lucrative industry — tourism. Recreational travel has become one of the world’s largest and fastest growing industries, accounting for about $7.6 trillion in receipts last year.
Many critics, however, point out the negative affect 747s and other jets have had on the environment. The rapid growth of air travel has led to a dramatic buildup of greenhouse emissions in the upper atmosphere. While automobiles have greatly improved their emission standards, the continuous increase in air travel unfortunately has resulted in no reduction in pollution caused by these magnificent flying machines.
It makes one wonder if the damage being inflicted on our planet is worth it? Unfortunately, I don’t see viable solutions to this problem anytime soon.
