Images of the shocking death of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis have led to a violent reaction that has spanned the globe. Cities and towns throughout the United States and beyond have seen peaceful demonstrations turn into bloody confrontations between law enforcement officers and protesters.
Richmond has not been immune from this violence that has been caused in part by Floyd’s death, but also another issue that has festered in this city for years — what to do with its Confederate heritage.
Two weekends ago, the citizens of Richmond woke up to the news that all of the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue had been spray-painted with profanity-laced demands for their removal. Several days later, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the Robert E. Lee statue, which is state property, would be removed and put in storage until its fate can be determined. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney then proclaimed the removal of other Confederate statues.
Across the city, people of all backgrounds celebrated the decision. But not everybody was happy as some expressed disappointment and even outrage over the decision.
Cries for Northam’s impeachment are being bandied about. Homeowners on Monument Avenue worry that property values will drop without its iconic statues. A former Richmond Chamber of Commerce official predicts a significant drop in tourism and its associated revenue. Confederate heritage groups contend the city is erasing its past and is ignoring their pleas to keep the statues in place. Frankly, either way the city went on this issue, hurt feelings, anger and possibly violence would have resulted.
How can we move forward from this dilemma? For one, we must recognize that naming public spaces or erecting statues of people runs the risk of falling out of favor when societal values change.
Never has the losing side of a civil war been treated with such leniency as the American South. None of its leaders was executed, nor was their property confiscated. And although slaves were freed as a result of the war, they were relegated to second-class citizenship. In the late 19th century, Southern state legislatures began passing Jim Crow laws that denied blacks the basic rights of American citizenship.
They were denied the right to vote or hold public office. They attended inferior segregated schools and had limited economic opportunity. They had little voice in the affairs of the city, including erecting statues of prominent Confederate figures. Richis pressmond was anything but an inclusive city.
For most of the following century, Richmonders, both white and black, accepted these statues and Confederate flags as part of the city’s cultural landscape. Even if African Americans objected to public displays of Confederate symbols, there was little they could do to stop or change them. By the 1960s, however, the civil rights movement began to run counter to Confederate glorification.
Iconic symbols, such as the Confederate battle flag, increasingly appeared at white pride rallies, in some cases with Nazi banners and on bumper stickers with slogans such as “The South Shall Rise Again” or “Forget Hell!” The argument that the South fought because of a disagreement with the federal government over states’ rights began to be crushed under a mountain of evidence and subsequent scholarship that without the issue of slavery, there would have been no Civil War.
By the mid-20th century, African Americans little by little began to gain a foothold in Richmond.
Despite strong opposition from the white community, Richmond schools became integrated. Public transportation was no longer segregated. An increasing number of blacks were elected to public office, with L. Douglas Wilder becoming the nation’s first black governor since Reconstruction.
As the number of descendants of slaves gained more power and influence in Richmond, vestiges of the Confederacy increasingly became anachronistic.
I must admit that part of me regrets the removal of the statues. Each has a story to tell and provides us with lessons from the past. What persuaded these men to break their oaths to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution? Did they own slaves? If so, how did they treat them? How did it feel to own another person? How would history have turned out had the cause for which they fought succeeded?
These questions will have to be asked somewhere other than Monument Avenue. Perhaps the statues of the Confederate generals could go to the Chancellorsville battlefield, where all four played a significant role in that overwhelming Confederate victory. And what about the empty circles where the statues stood as sentinels for so long? Other statues of famous people leave the door open for more disagreement and divisions within the community.
I, instead, envision a grand fountain in Lee Circle and smaller fountains at the other circles. Lighted at night, these fountains could bring the community together rather than dividing it. They are something of which we could be proud.
It is regrettable that it has taken so long and the tragic death of someone 1,200 miles away to gain some form of resolution to a long simmering issue. I am reminded of the words of William Faulkner:
We speak now against the day when our Southern people who will resist to the last
these inevitable changes in social relations, will, when they have been forced to
accept what they at one time might have accepted with dignity and goodwill, will say,
Why didn’t someone tell us this before? Tell us this in time?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I've said it before and I'll say it again: LEAVE the F'ING STATUES, graffiti and all... PERIOD and THE END!!! ~~~ Bob
By 2044, when whites are the minority, they too can afford to act the fool. Period.
Tracy,
You and all the other Ignorant Racist Goobers have been acting the fool for decades....Nothing new to see.
Charles F. Bryan Jr,
Good thoughtful letter. It's decades pas the time to take down all Confederate statues. Their purpose was to intimidate and remind African Americans that although they were free they'd never be equal to white people. They were one more thread of the lost cause lie....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.