I enrolled at the University of Richmond in 1960 intent on becoming a dentist. After graduation, I began working on a master’s degree in African history.
Seemingly minor events can completely change one’s life. A great professor may be profoundly inspirational to the process.
In my case, the incentives were a Letters to the Editor dispute through the Richmond Times-Dispatch and delivering classroom lectures while a senior at the university.
As for dentistry, pre-dental classes in the natural sciences were exceedingly difficult, but I did well in the social sciences and history. Eligible to vote for the first time in 1964, I closely followed national politics and international affairs, embracing the hopeful optimism of the civil rights movement.
In June 1964, The Times-Dispatch printed a letter from Johan Prins, a South African scientist affiliated with the University of Virginia.
Using Cold War terminology, Prins warned that newly independent leaders in Africa threatened western democracies. To counter communism and Sino-Soviet influence in Africa, he urged the U.S. to maintain its close alliance with South Africa, despite its widely condemned policies of apartheid.
He compared the ethnically separatist South African chiefs — overt collaborators and beneficiaries of apartheid — to American civil rights figures.
My first letter to the newspaper criticized Prins’ defense of racial inequalities. In reply, he excoriated my liberal integrationist arguments. We repudiated each other once more, before the editor instructed us henceforth to communicate privately.
I didn’t know that a history professor at the University of Richmond, John Rilling, had noticed our testy newspaper exchanges. In the fall 1964 semester, by great coincidence, I took his class on the history of the British Empire and peppered him with questions about modern Africa.
Several weeks into the semester, Rilling admitted to me after class that he wasn’t well versed on African affairs. He invited me to give two 50-minute lectures on African history to our class.
I focused on 20th century Kenya, showing how 30,000 British settlers intruded on African lands, forced them to become migratory laborers and confiscated fertile fields that they converted into coffee plantations.
By 1952, in reaction to growing poverty and internal tribal rivalries, a violent anti-colonial movement erupted among the Kikuyu people of central Kenya, dubbed the “The Land Freedom Army,” or more colloquially, “The Mau Mau Uprising.”
I gathered considerable source material from Boatwright Memorial Library and telephoned the newly opened Kenyan embassy in Washington for help explaining Kikuyu names and terms.
I assembled my information on 5-by-7-inch notecards, then practiced aloud for hours in front of a mirror.
Throughout my talks, I referred to an old African map and scrawled Kikuyu words on the blackboard. My classmates simply stared at me, with my shirt soaking wet from stage fright.
When I finished, Rilling thanked me for doing a good job, then advised, “You need to undertake graduate study in African history.”
I was speechless. He explained the graduate admissions process and helped instill a great sense of confidence and competence. A historian academically far ahead of his time, Rilling was a patient, professional role model who cultivated and inspired my intellectual curiosity about Africa.
He suggested I consider doing a Master of Arts at Howard University in Washington, the country’s premier historically black university. It was near my home in Baltimore, offered classes in African history and charged affordable tuition fees.
I enrolled at Howard in February 1965, graduated with a master’s degree in August 1966, then began a doctoral program in African history at UCLA that I completed in 1972. I’m probably the first Richmond alumnus to earn a doctorate in African history.
Eventually, I taught African history at California State University, Chico, for 40 years before retiring. I completed several years of African fieldwork, especially in Somalia, my specialty.
Rilling became an award-winning, revered teacher during his 40-year distinguished Richmond career. Because we kept in touch, I often expressed my gratitude for his exemplary mentoring skills and the extraordinary opportunities he provided me. He retired in 1999 and passed away in 2017.
This story has an epilogue.
I recently Googled Prins to inquire about his life, unsure if he’d even remember our dueling letters affair. I explained the positive effect those exchanges had in stimulating my interest in Africa.
He responded to my email with great delight, apologized for his prickly defense of apartheid, admitted he was mistaken, and explained how he helped establish an anti-apartheid political party in the 1970s. Prins had done extensive research on superconductivity involving diamonds, taught physics at several South African universities and retired in 2002.
After no contact for 55 years, the internet and the passage of time enabled Prins and me to replace hostile letters with friendly emails.
Prevailing dogmas never last. And reconciliation is always possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.