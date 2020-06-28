As a geriatrician and attending physician in nursing homes, I have seen firsthand the havoc that COVID-19 can wreak. Out of a moral and ethical obligation, I became widely engaged in developing clinical guidelines.
Our initial focus was on proven infection prevention strategies, testing and access to personal protective equipment (PPE). As the pandemic progressed, and data showed nearly 40% to 50% of COVID-19 deaths had occurred in nursing homes, well-intended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) promoted extreme social isolation measures to “protect” this vulnerable population.
Subsequent federal guidelines on reopening nursing homes have placed a greater focus on universal testing while minimizing mental, psychosocial and extended effects of prolonged social isolation. I strongly believe that an emphasis on person-centered care is important and a basic patient right. As we seek to reopen all of America, this calls for a shift to reimagine the role of testing.
Who?
Testing all 1.3 million nursing home residents in this country at $125 each would cost $162 million. Weekly testing of this group along with the approximately 1.15 million administrative, medical and therapeutic staff in nursing homes increases that to $1.23 billiion monthly. Projected over one year, testing alone would account for approximately $14.8 billion (representing 2% of all 2018 Medicare spending), which doesn’t include associated indirect costs.
Developing a thoughtful strategy for reopening nursing homes must include rational testing decisions. Experts agree on comprehensive baseline testing with active surveillance and testing of symptomatic patients. Certain high-risk residents might require testing more frequently, but we should be careful about unnecessary testing. Having a 5-inch plastic straw stuck up one’s nose is unpleasant. We need to respect patient’s autonomy and individual preferences.
Lastly, it is well recognized that asymptomatic health care workers can be carriers of COVID-19. As such, all nursing, rehabilitation, administrative and medical personnel should undergo baseline testing, practice universal precautions and wear masks during routine patient care.
When?
We might not have the financial or logistical capabilities to carry out a plan that includes weekly testing of everyone. Alternative strategies include monthly 10% surveillance testing to discover asymptomatic cases. We could mandate that all new admissions have testing prior to admission. Most important, we could advocate for using standard measures of community spread (test positivity rates, hospitalization rates and intensive care unit bed availability) to develop safe reopening plans.
Testing concerns, including false positives and result turnaround times, impact health care staff availability, infection prevention strategies and resident experience. False positives are related to underlying test characteristics such as sensitivity and specificity, which are excellent for polymerase chain reaction-based COVID-19 tests, which are more than 98% sensitive and likely more than 99% specific.
When testing 10,000 individuals with a low risk of having COVID-19 (say 0.5% population prevalence), 50 people would be true positives and 100 would be false positives. That means that two-thirds of positive results would create unnecessary anxiety, social isolation and the potential for critical staffing shortages.
Lastly, a test with a quick turnaround time would help inform cohorting strategies, reduce pointless isolation, preserve PPE and minimize unnecessary exposures. It’s clear that frequent testing of an asymptomatic population presents numerous challenges.
How?
Multiple strategies are available for large-scale testing. For example, a laboratory could pool samples and perform cohort testing combining 10 samples into one test to decrease cost and improve turnaround time. In one study, the authors estimated that 16% less tests would be required without sacrificing accuracy as long as the population prevalence was under 30%.
Regarding false positive rates, rapid retesting of health care personnel who test positive can quickly allow a return to work if two negative tests follow the original positive test. Finally, there are also alternative specimen collection techniques, such as nasal swabs and saliva-based tests, which alleviate testing anxiety.
Reopening America’s nursing homes requires ingenuity, grit and human compassion. It is about how we can effectively deploy mass baseline testing, design innovative testing algorithms, utilize more compassionate collection methods, use the latest technology in analyzing testing samples and emphasize rapid turnaround times.
Reopening nursing homes requires a deeper understanding and compassion of the predicament this vulnerable population is experiencing and reacting in a human way. We owe this greatest generation all of our focus and ingenuity to respond in a more planned, sympathetic and thoughtful manner.
