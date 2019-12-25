The Valentine is a place committed to juxtapositions.
Our core exhibition, “This is Richmond, Virginia,” is organized around five themes that explore the city’s history thematically instead of chronologically. This structure allows seemingly unrelated objects from vastly different time periods to sit side-by-side and tell parallel stories, allowing visitors to better understand the city we call home.
This is why, starting this week, you can see two very different pieces of rope on display in our lobby.
One of the pieces dates to May 8, 1890. This hemp rope, frayed with age and wrapped in a commemorative band, was used to pull the pieces of the Robert E. Lee equestrian monument along Broad Street to its pedestal on Monument Avenue. As soon as the statue was in place, attendees at this large public event cut off pieces of the rope as mementos.
The other piece on display is more recent. This shiny, nylon rope was used on Dec. 10 at the unveiling of Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA). Just like those who gathered at the Lee statue unveiling, the vast crowd at the VMFA recognized immediately the historical significance of the rope. And with nearly 130 years separating these two events, both audiences understood the importance of what they had just witnessed.
And the juxtapositions continue.
In 1890, the Richmond Dispatch remarked that, while many in the predominately white audience were eager to pull the rope transporting the Lee Monument, “very few colored persons took hold of the ropes.” Just across town in Jackson Ward, John Mitchell Jr., editor of the Richmond Planet, the city’s most prominent black newspaper, said of black men: “He put up the Lee Monument, and should the time come, he’ll be there to take it down.”
Comparing these two monument unveilings speaks volumes about where we were as a community in 1890, and which group ultimately claimed power. As Richmond entered the 20th century, the myth of the Lost Cause took hold and helped enshrine Jim Crow as the law of the land with the adoption of the Virginia Constitution of 1902.
Looking back, we can also see a simultaneous explosion of Confederate heroes being honored on Monument Avenue. In 1907, the dedications of the J.E.B. Stuart and Jefferson Davis monuments on May 30 and June 3, respectively, provided Richmond a week to relish in a mythic rewriting of Southern history.
And now, with the arrival of Wiley’s “Rumors of War,” we are called again to rethink what this historic boulevard means today, and what it could mean tomorrow. Even when comparing unveilings, it’s fascinating to note that the Wiley work and the Stuart monument on which it is based were both impacted by troublesome coverings.
Standing at a historic and literal crossroads on the newly renamed Arthur Ashe Boulevard, “Rumors” invites us to not only tell a different story about our past, but also to consider what stories we want to tell about ourselves in the future.
This is reconsideration of our shared history of which the Valentine is proud to be a part.
Over the past several years, as the Richmond community (and indeed the nation as a whole) has grappled with the reality of our monumental landscape, the Valentine has played a leading role in providing the essential historical context behind when and why monuments were erected across the city. From exhibitions to public programs, the Valentine has been a source for many important, complicated and sometimes uncomfortable conversations about what we have chosen to commemorate as a community and what we have chosen to forget.
That is why juxtapositions are so important. They can allow us to connect seemingly unrelated events, draw important parallels and, hopefully, use those lessons to inform the actions we take and the conversations we have as we work together to build a more inclusive Richmond.
And if two pieces of rope, separated by more than 100 years but linked as part of a more nuanced narrative, can help us engage in those conversations, all the better.
