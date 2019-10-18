I went to get my REAL ID at the DMV on Broad Street. Unfortunately, one of my documents was not accepted. But the young lady told me to get that document and return to her window and she would take me when I returned without having to wait in line again. It was a fantastic customer experience.
Mary Rebkovich,
Glen Allen
***
To Andrew Maggard, the Oct. 13 Correspondent of the Day: Don’t blame the “Washington establishment” for neglecting the people “they swore to serve.” The people they swore to serve put them there. Voting matters.
Cecilia Thomas,
Mechanicsville
***
If bicyclists expect us to share the road and build them bike lanes, then they should share the expenses by licensing their bicycles.
H. V. Traywick Jr.,
Richmond
***
I have never been a single-issue voter before, but for the Nov. 5 election, I’m voting only for candidates who will take steps to reduce gun violence. We have a moral imperative to reduce gun deaths and I believe we can make progress on this only with a Democratic-controlled General Assembly.
Janet Woody,
Richmond
***
Hunter Biden says that he’s sorry he got caught up in the swamp. I bet he is. So was Richard Nixon.
Rob Richardson,
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
***
This is the season for the flu shot. Think of it as an ouch of prevention.
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
***
Some of the Democratic presidential candidates want to impose a ‘wealth’ tax. I say put it to a vote. Oh, and only the people who will have to pay should be able to vote on the measure.
Paul Little,
Midlothian
***
I thought Albert Einstein was smart until I viewed Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during the Democratic debates. Einstein understood physics, but knew nothing of economics. Sanders and Warner can create wealth for everyone, with no adverse affects on the economy, even though they do not understand physics. Imagine what they could do if they concentrated on curing cancer and other health problems rather than the economy.
J.W. Eads
Manakin-Sabot
***
Thank goodness for leaders like Abigail Spanberger, who is working to improve life for all citizens and who considers impeachment carefully before reaching a decision. I have no respect and could never vote for politicians who support Donald Trump regardless of his lying, bullying and unconstitutional actions and who are afraid to acknowledge these characteristics when faced with them on a daily basis.
Eileen Ford,
Columbia
