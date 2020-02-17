By Corey D.B. Walker and Thad Williamson
At the Richmond City Council meeting on Feb. 10, we watched the long lines of speakers against and for the Navy Hill project, with hope for the future of our city.
Democracy can be messy and acrimonious. But the commitment and dedication by the citizens of Richmond offer us a portrait of its beauty.
There is no need to relitigate the details of the Navy Hill proposal at the moment. To pass a deal involving the sale of city land always required seven City Council votes and getting there would require nearly overwhelming public support for the project.
Needless to say, that support never materialized.
The City Council’s resolution calling for a new request for proposals outlines a new beginning developing the Navy Hill area. We believe, however, there is need for deeper reflection and community conversation on some fundamental questions even before we embark on another potential project. These questions include:
- What do we mean by “economic development”?
- What do we as citizens want from “economic development”?
- What specific demands and requirements should the city consider nonnegotiable?
- What deliberative processes need to be in place to assure that future development plans are: a) equitable and environmentally sustainable; b) allow for continued and engaged public participation; c) are publicly vetted; and d) are fair and reasonable for all stakeholders?
We believe that “economic development” should be viewed as a democratic process that simultaneously enhances a community’s standard of living and creates economic opportunity by deliberately broadening who benefits from these opportunities.
When economic development is done well, it should accentuate the uniqueness of a community and respond to the identified and agreed upon priorities of residents. More importantly, it should reflect citizens’ care and concern about who owns assets and who has the power to make neighborhood-shaping decisions as a result of an economic development project.
The protracted failure of the Navy Hill initiative, culminating in the City Council’s action on Feb. 10, demonstrates that a more fundamental conversation aimed at generating broad community understanding and consensus is necessary. We believe that a key question for this conversation is “What is economic development and why do we want it?”
From this question, residents can contribute to developing a robust Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) template to guide future economic development in Richmond. Commonplace in other cities, CBAs can add substance and teeth to goals like local hiring requirements and minority contracting provisions, as well as other negotiated benefits.
Going through the process of clarifying “What do we as a community demand from future economic development?” can both strengthen our community and establish a clear understanding of the aims of future proposals.
An upfront discussion with extensive input from the full range of Richmond residents in every district on the goals of economic development would broaden and deepen our democracy. Indeed, such a process will help rebuild a greater sense of trust among residents and public officials who have found themselves on opposing sides of past debates.
Once broad public understanding about the aims of economic development and the city’s non-negotiable requirements for such development have been established, then the city can productively move forward to consider specific projects and proposals.
The work of local public officials and public administration often is slow and challenging. It might seem counterintuitive to say let’s slow down — given the urgency of our community needs in housing, education and jobs — and work to get the entire community behind a common approach to a major policy question with meaningful and sustained engagement by residents.
Yet that is what this moment requires.
It’s time for an inclusive, communitywide conversation on the aims and requirements of future economic development in Richmond — requirements that can frame a robust CBA template that will guide and inform future economic development activity.
Citizens, the council and the administration should engage together in such a process before moving forward to another large-scale project. We must take the time necessary to get on the same page as a city and a community about what we want from economic development.
While democracy is filled with twists and turns, it is constantly renewed by engaged citizens, responsive government, and broad and deep cultures of human flourishing.
Richmond has a unique opportunity. It is our hope that we seize this moment and create the Richmond of our collective dreams.
