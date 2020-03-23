In the weeks since U.S. and Taliban negotiators signed a four-page agreement stipulating a U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, lawmakers, editorial boards and commentators across the country have expressed displeasure at the Trump administration’s reluctance to release two annexes that provide more detail about its terms. According to The New York Times, the annexes provide certain commitments in the military domain that both sides are obligated to observe, including a Taliban pledge not to conduct suicide attacks against foreign troops and a U.S. pledge to stop drone strikes on Taliban positions.
Many take issue that these annexes remain behind closed doors. The Times’ editorial board wrote that “Americans know from bitter experience that exiting a long and futile war is messy and painful, and they are entitled to know how their government intends to do it.” Lawmakers from U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., have decried the lack of specificity in the documents. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., called for a hearing on the agreement to bring everything into the public spotlight.
More government transparency is welcome, but if lawmakers want an in-depth conversation about substance, mechanisms and details, those who prefer to keep thousands of U.S. troops in Afghanistan have an equal responsibility to explain their assumptions, as well as their metrics. Indeed, a comprehensive discussion about metrics, goals and assumptions years ago would have saved the U.S. from a lot of pain and unnecessary cost.
To take one example, what would a long-term U.S. military force of 8,600 troops in Afghanistan seek to accomplish? Would the mission revolve strictly around combating al-Qaida and the Islamic State? If so, thousands of U.S. servicemembers on the ground aren’t necessary for this objective, particularly when the U.S. intelligence community has made astronomical strides over the past two decades in tracking, finding and neutralizing terrorists who pose a direct national security threat to Americans.
What would the metric of success against such groups look like? Does the objective center on the absolute obliteration of these terrorist groups or is it a degradation of their capabilities? If the former, the U.S. will be stuck in Afghanistan for the next 200 years at an even higher cost in terms of blood and treasure. If it’s the latter, such an objective would just as well succeed by using Washington’s intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and quick-strike capability, without placing thousands of American lives at risk.
Would the objective of a continued U.S. presence in Afghanistan be for the purpose of facilitating an intra-Afghan peace process to a successful conclusion? If so, proponents of such an approach must explain why treating American servicemembers as pawns in a very complicated game of Afghan chess is necessary or would even be effective at convincing the Afghan government and the Taliban to finally make peace with one another. Given the long list of grievances and red lines between the Taliban and Kabul, including but not limited to the release of prisoners, and the composition and structure of a future Afghan political system, one would have a difficult time explaining how the U.S. military would be able to solve Afghanistan’s political and social problems. The responsibility is especially high for those in Washington who support tying a full U.S. troop withdrawal to an intra-Afghan peace agreement — a linkage that would doom the U.S. military to virtually endless deployments for the foreseeable future as negotiations inevitably break down.
More importantly, it is incumbent upon lawmakers, analysts and commentators who oppose a troop withdrawal to explain how and why they believe the U.S. military possesses the power and capacity to resolve problems in Afghanistan that Afghan politicians themselves are either unable or unwilling to solve. Explanations to date have been wildly insufficient for a very simple reason: There are no American solutions.
If Afghanistan is to emerge from 40 consecutive years of war, Afghans must demonstrate the perseverance and patience to engage in a dialogue about everything from the reintegration of Taliban fighters into the Afghan national security forces, to the role of individual rights in the Afghan Constitution. This dialogue will be painful, frustrating and susceptible to multiple stalling tactics. But failing to do so will prevent Afghanistan from transforming from a nation at war to a nation at peace, regardless of how many foreign troops are on the ground.
The American people are entitled to transparency from their government and should see the details of the U.S.-Taliban agreement with their own eyes. But let’s be clear: They’re also entitled to a full discussion about the benefits, costs and risks of staying in Afghanistan over the long term.
When they do, the public will come to the same conclusion they first arrived at years before their political leaders cared to acknowledge: An indefinite U.S. military role in Afghanistan is neither critical to keeping Americans safe from international terrorism, nor a top national security priority. The sooner our troops leave, the better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.