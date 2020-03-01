I’m so proud of Arjanae for wanting to share her story. The worry, frustration and gravity I have felt following her New Year’s Eve experience reflects my protective instincts as a dad, but the urgency to find solutions only grows when I think about this as a public health physician, because I know Arjanae is not alone in her experiences.
Thousands of children in Richmond have experienced gun-related trauma. In fact, childhood trauma has reached an almost epidemic level in our city, with 1 in 5 Richmond residents experiencing enough trauma to create lifelong negative impacts. Exposure to violence, or even the threat of violence, has lasting negative effects on brain development and mental and physical health.
Kids who have faced these adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) often grow into adults who have difficulty learning or maintaining a job, are at greater risk of drug and alcohol dependency, and exhibit trouble maintaining personal relationships.
Gun violence is a serious risk to public health not only because it results in injuries and premature deaths, but because it causes personal, family and community trauma that can persist for generations.
In public health, we work to identify strategies that can prevent a problem before it has a lasting impact. This is why we vaccinate ourselves against communicable diseases, and why we remove lead from our homes and day cares. This is why the 2020 General Assembly is reviewing legislation to make gun sales, ownership and storage safer in the commonwealth.
The evidence supporting many of the gun safety policies before the legislature is powerful. For example, the red flag bill that the General Assembly advanced this session would allow judges to order the temporary removal of guns from someone who may be a danger to themselves or others. This law helps protect people in crisis and is proving in other states to reduce violence more effectively than community programs alone.
In Connecticut, the red flag law has lowered the suicide rate by 14%, and many people whose guns were removed under this law have accessed mental health services as a result.
I have friends and colleagues who believe firearm regulations threaten our personal freedom and safety. But public health is about putting preventive strategies in place that make everyone safer — especially children like Arjanae and her siblings and friends. With each gun-related crisis we avert, we lessen the impact of trauma in our communities and create space for individuals, families and entire neighborhoods to heal and thrive.
"the red flag bill that the General Assembly advanced this session would allow judges to order the temporary removal of guns"
A judge isn't required in order to implement Red Flag laws and infringe on citizens rights. And those wrongfully accused have no recourse RE damages or fees.
Gee, when you put it THAT way...
