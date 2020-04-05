The rapid global spread of the coronavirus has inevitably inspired a plumbing of the history of past pandemics for wisdom relevant to our present circumstance. The Black Death that struck Europe in the mid-14th century has unsurprisingly drawn the attention of many commentators.
Yet, from an epidemiological perspective, the 14th-century bubonic plague does not offer the best parallel to COVID-19. The Black Death was not caused by a virus but by the yersinia pestis bacillus spread by fleas riding the backs of rats, a microbe today easily treated with antibiotics. The bacillus survives in some animal populations in the western United States and humans occasionally contract it.
Moreover, the Black Death was far more infectious and lethal than the coronavirus. Somewhere from one-third to two-thirds of Europeans perished, and this grim toll was exacted on any individual community in only a matter of a few weeks or months.
The mortality was so dire that the Irishman John Clynn of Kilkenny left pages blank at the close of his narrative “in case anyone be alive in the future,” and a Paduan chronicler declared that it was worse than the biblical flood because at least Noah and his family were spared.
The disease also recurred generationally in most corners of Europe for several centuries; its latest appearance was in Marseille in 1720. Its second onslaught in 1361-62 has been called the Children’s Plague (pestis puerorum) because, in the eyes of contemporary observers, unlike COVID-19, it carried away the young disproportionately.
This is not to suggest, however, that no lessons can be drawn from the Black Death. Some people at the time realized that “social distancing” might blunt its spread. Much has been made recently of Giovanni Boccaccio’s harrowing description in his “Decameron” of the Black Death’s ravaging of Florence.
In the same way that Geoffrey Chaucer “framed” his “Canterbury Tales” as stories shared by pilgrims making their way to Thomas Becket’s shrine at Canterbury, Boccaccio’s 100 stories were recounted by young men and women to divert themselves after their flight from Florence for the seclusion of a country estate to escape the plague.
Beyond “social distancing,” some late medieval urban governments enacted measures to improve public sanitation in the hope that a cleaner city would make for a less disease-ridden city.
What the Black Death and the coronavirus share is a capacity to create unreasoning fear. The pre-scientific, pre-Copernican medieval mind cast about widely and wildly for a potential cause for the disease, a way to understand it and perhaps combat it.
Was it the product of divine wrath on a hopelessly sinful society, sinfulness to be expiated only through the most extreme penances? Did a misalignment of the planets shower it downward onto people? Or was it carried by a miasma exuded from the earth? Did earthquakes or flooding release it? Could it be transmitted by a “look” from the proverbial evil eye?
Dark conspiracy theories emerged. Rumors of poisoned wells fueled savage attacks that decimated some of Europe’s Jewish communities.
The world fortunately does not now suffer from this deficit of understanding. The measures necessary to stem the spread and mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, both in the short term and long term, are evident. It, nonetheless, is a rational act to be fearful, though not to the point of paralysis. Anyone claiming not to be frightened has not been paying sufficient attention.
In this time of warranted fear, the imperative to reaffirm our fundamental humanity, to show compassion and to have empathy assumes an even greater urgency. As we by necessity leave our homes for groceries or to take a walk, a prudently distanced smile or a hello or a wave of the hand to our fellow travelers in the coronavirus odyssey costs nothing, and might ultimately be worth everything once the crisis dissipates.
And dissipate it eventually will, though a lengthy and costly struggle against it seems inevitable. As brutal as the Black Death was, once past, people emerged and engaged in the hard job of re-establishing social cohesion. It would be a pity to allow our social bonds to fray further than necessary through needless selfishness and paranoia.
No one should be allowed to suffer the fate of the man stricken by the Black Death who, perhaps apocryphally, willed his fortune to the houseflies, his only companions during his suffering.
