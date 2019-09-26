Douglas Raaberg is a retired U.S. Air Force major general and former director of air and space operations, Air Combat Command at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. He is a member of Mission: Readiness, an organization of 750 retired admirals and generals strengthening national security by ensuring kids stay in school, stay fit and stay out of trouble so they are eligible for military service or any other career path. Contact him at team@missionreadiness.org.