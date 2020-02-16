Richmond was recently named by The New York Times as one of 52 places (#39) to visit in 2020. Among many other accolades, development is booming, new restaurants and breweries continue to open and we are in the midst of the largest population growth in decades. With the unveiling of the “Rumors of War” statue, it seems that we are making concrete moves to shed our reputation as the capital of the Confederacy.
These symbols and shoutouts should be celebrated, but we must not forget that the story of Richmond is still a tale of two cities, one prospering and the other marred by racial and economic disparity. The city of Richmond must make a solid and actionable commitment to racial equity rooted in equitable development in 2020.
While Richmond’s resurgence brings great potential to deliver economic opportunities and neighborhood improvements to the city’s low-income communities, the pervasive sense is that many will remain cut off from opportunity by poverty and structural racism. The data shows this fear is justified. Numerous reports document Richmond’s racial inequities in health, income, education, housing and food access. The Urban Institute ranked Richmond 261 out of 274 cities on overall inclusion, 253 on economic inclusion, and 236 on racial inclusion — likely because 25% of city residents still live in poverty and 35% of households make less than $25,000 a year.
Forty-three percent of Richmonders spend more than 30% of their income on housing (cost burdened), a possible contributor to Richmond’s eviction rate being second in the nation. Similarly, the Regional Housing Framework notes that home prices in Richmond have increased faster than anywhere in the region, at 56% higher than they were in 2009. Meanwhile, the homeownership gap continues to grow along racial lines.
Rising housing prices and population shifts are telltale signs of gentrification. Richmond is one of the most gentrified cities in the state. Between 2010 and 2017, Richmond’s population grew by 11%, adding more than 23,000 new residents. However, since 2000, Richmond lost 3,600 black homeowners and the black population decreased by 7% while the white population increased by 35%.
We did not get here overnight. Federal, state and local policies and private industry practices like urban renewal, redlining, deed restrictions, exclusionary zoning, highway construction and subprime lending have created a segregated city. In the face of these trends, urgent action is needed to develop a racial equity strategy rooted in equitable development, ensuring that all can thrive.
Racial equity is when one’s racial identity no longer predicts how one fares. This includes addressing the root causes of inequities by eliminating policies, practices and cultural messages that reinforce differential outcomes or fail to eliminate them. Equitable development seeks to reduce place-based disparities while fostering healthy and vibrant communities. Cities like Seattle, Minneapolis and Portland have launched citywide initiatives with operational and policy priorities to reduce racial disparities. Perhaps Richmond can be a racial equity leader in the South.
If a citywide initiative is not feasible, we can start with developing a clear and solid foundation for equitable development in Richmond. We need a vision and values, and practical steps for development to move toward greater equity. Without a solid ethos, we will continue to approve or deny large scale developments without a “North Star” for our community’s future. Other cities have launched equitable development initiatives; co-created equitable development scorecards with residents; and created equitable growth commissions. A 2019 report recommended equitable development practices and principles for Shockoe Bottom. These lessons also can be applied citywide.
To be sure, Richmond is making some progress. The recently launched eviction diversion program is noteworthy, the mayor announced an upcoming Affordable and Equitable Housing Strategy in his State of the City address and the city’s draft master plan creates a vision for a more equitable city.
Other groups are addressing racial inequity related to health, food access and community engagement, but Richmond needs to have a stronger voice. We need concrete and intentional policies and practices that aim to reverse the history of systemic racism that displaced, discriminated against and excluded people of color.
Richmond has a long way to go if it wants to be a great place to live for all of its residents and not just a great place to visit. If the city makes a commitment in 2020, we will be one step closer to a more equitable future, bringing the tale of two Richmonds closer to “One Richmond.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Another op-ed by a self-serving urban planner - a profession that inflicts untold harm and massive waste of tax revenue on responsible citizens who prefer their tax revenue to be spend on essential municipal services.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.