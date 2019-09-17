Once again, the threat of a government shutdown looms. The latest episode of congressional spending squabbles includes a fierce divide over election security funding.
House Democrats and Senate Republicans sparred over several bills during the summer. The rhetoric devolved into a back and forth over “Moscow Mitch” McConnell blocking measures versus Democrats’ “modern-day McCarthyism.”
Lost in those hollow words is the core issue crippling our elections — infrastructure. Ask Virginia voters who participated in the 2018 election. In Henrico County, they faced paper jams. In Chesterfield County, they dealt with a lack of electronic poll books.
Somehow, improvements to the tools we use to vote are subsumed by the results we wish to see and the sides we wish to blame. That’s plain wrong.
Most remember the 2000 presidential election for a paper-ballot controversy in Florida, five weeks of recounts and a landmark decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. Lost in the memory of Bush v. Gore is the bipartisan legislation that came out of the mess.
The Help America Vote Act (HAVA) was an example of good governance. The 2002 law signed by President George W. Bush set new standards for state voting programs, from registration databases to funding for machine upgrades.
HAVA also created the Election Assistance Commission, which still helps states stay compliant. In March 2018, President Donald Trump signed a bill deploying $380 million in state grants for HAVA technology and security reforms. In June 2018, the Virginia Department of Elections requested just over $9 million, while outlining broad goals and deliverables.
Unfortunately, election security threats easily can outpace federal dollars. Last month, cybersecurity experts at the Defcon conference in Las Vegas examined a Virginia voting machine used in Williamsburg in 2018. According to an NPR report, the software system was 15 years old and rife with risks.
We plead with Congress to shift the election security debate toward infrastructure, just like HAVA did. The commonwealth and its local governments have no time to waste and important choices to make, like the decision to switch back to paper ballots in 2017.
Just a few weeks ago, officials from Georgia visited Manassas, Prince William County and Loudoun County to learn key tactics for secure ballot audits. If only Washington set the same kind of example.
— Chris Gentilviso
For an interesting read on this topic try Robert Caro's second volume on Lyndon Banes Johnson''Means of Ascent,'' where LBJ "received the votes of the dead, the halt, the missing and those who were unaware that an election was going on." in Jim Wells County, Texas.
The was 60 years ago... Times have changed... Cheating is now high tech stuff... Like logarithms that allows candidates to pick their voters... Like closing down polling places in minority neighborhoods... Like Citizens United... Like voter suppression..,. Like.. Like... ~~~ Bob
Still, if LBJ had never been President things today would likely be very different.
More nonsense from the RTD. It's patently obviously which party is blocking election security yes this Op Ed doesn't once mention that Trump and the GOP are those blocking election security improvements....This letter is just more word vomit....
Your photo shows no legs moving. Security would not matter to my vote, for a line like this, there would not be one. Where I vote, I don't break stride until I show my ID.
A lot of people feel that way. I, for one, would stand in line for hours if I had to. Then I'd vote against every dang politician that didn't promise to fix it by next election.
Hate is a powerful tool ….. The only way for complete security at the polls is for the left to stay home and do their hating in silence. Hallelujah, and period.
It's not lost on anyone that it is the Republicans who SCREAM the loudest about election fraud are the ones who have no interest in making sure our elections are honest??? Man, that just flat out makes no sense... ~~~ Bob
