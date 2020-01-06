Businesses know the benefits of investing in their employees. Happier workforces lead to better productivity and turnover can be costly — especially in current times of low unemployment.
On Friday, new figures from the Virginia Employment Commission showed the Richmond region unemployment rate was 2.6% in November. The area labor force grew to 694,760, and across Virginia’s 11 major metropolitan areas, unemployment was under 3%. Buchanan County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.5%.
“The competition for talent is on, because low unemployment gives workers more options about where to work,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in November.
Amid the fierce fight for qualified workers, some Virginia employers have voluntarily decided to raise wages. Two hospital systems plan to lift their company minimum wage to $15 per hour.
On Dec. 20, Bon Secours Mercy Health announced the phasing in of higher paychecks by 2022. The RTD reported the raise will reach 1,700 local associates. Bon Secours’ regional footprint spans four area hospitals and dozens of specialty centers, from rheumatology to sleep disorders.
“We are proud to provide our associates a dignified livelihood, which includes a competitive living wage, affordable access to health care, and other programs that support their well-being, in body, mind and spirit,” said Joe Gage, chief human resources officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health in a statement.
On Dec. 31, Sentara made the same $15-per-hour commitment to its staff, with a Jan. 2022 target date. The change will affect workers at more than 100 locations across the commonwealth and eastern North Carolina. Services range from pediatric care in South Boston to home care in Newport News.
“Investing in the financial security of our team members is intended to improve their well-being and increase employee retention and job satisfaction,” said Becky Sawyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Sentara Healthcare in a statement.
When the General Assembly convenes Wednesday, several labor and employment bills will seek to address wage issues, including the state’s $7.25 per hour minimum wage. In the meantime, it’s important that area companies with the means to raise wages are drawing attention to a critical point. A stable workforce is a key ingredient to create economic stability and foster positive change in our communities.
— Chris Gentilviso
