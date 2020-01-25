In late December, the Navy Hill Development Advisory Commission delivered its final report to the Richmond City Council. With nine work sessions, four public hearings, more than 25 presentations and nearly 1,000 pages of documents to review, the nine-member panel appointed this past August came to an uncertain conclusion.
“Given the opportunity for further analysis and scenario planning, the Navy Hill project is viable,” wrote commission member Mark M. Gordon, a former Bon Secours Mercy Health executive. “However, as presented, the project lacks adequate analysis and stakeholder engagement to provide sufficient confidence to proceed.”
Entering January, we agreed with Gordon’s takeaway. The panel reviewed assumptions, projections, costs and benefits, from risks to the city’s general fund, to issues with the affordable housing components. With a final City Council vote scheduled for Feb. 24, we believe the Navy Hill project is a viable idea, but there is room for improvement. We’re concerned about the scope and scale.
Downtown Richmond is loaded with potential. A report by Cushman & Wakefield /Thalhimer notes more than 50,000 daytime employees work within a half-mile radius of the Navy Hill quadrant. Major employers (Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Campus, municipal offices and courthouses) and attractions (museums, arts venues and the Greater Richmond Convention Center) generate a steady stream of workers and visitors. Navy Hill is walkable and dense, but it lacks housing and retail services to create a sense of urban vibrancy.
“The area is underserved and has the ability to attract all calibers of retail and merchants due to the proximity to these existing drivers in addition to freeway proximity, tourists and entertainment activity,” the report said.
The Greater Richmond Convention Center is ready to grow. Look at the flow of activity over the past decade. A presentation by Benchmark Global Hospitality shows the number of events declined from 377 in 2011-12 to 271 in 2018-19. That doesn’t include missed event opportunities. While the number of delegates was higher in 2018-19 (406,307) than 2011-12 (305,458), hotels are in short supply.
“The lack of available guest rooms within close proximity to the convention center contributes to the inability to bid on convention groups,” the Benchmark report said.
Our current coliseum is of no service to the community. According to a Davenport & Company memo, if the Navy Hill project falls apart, the projected costs and liabilities for the structure and its surrounding parcels approach $40 million. Richmond needs a new arena for large-scale events in the commonwealth. And let’s not forget a basic urban planning barrier — the need for a restored street grid.
But after the commission report was released, Mayor Levar Stoney rightfully positioned the challenge. Arenas, restaurants and stores are not a cure-all for the city’s problems.
“The Navy Hill project, while not a panacea for all our challenges, responsibly addresses the critical need to redevelop and revitalize an underperforming area of our downtown,” Stoney said in a statement.
The concern is responsible execution. The worry is that one neighborhood’s revival — and the funding of such efforts through a large tax increment financing (TIF) district — will come at the expense of other Richmond issues. Our schools, transportation systems and housing supply need solutions, too.
Commission member Suzanne Long, a real estate attorney and former director of the Virginia Resource Authority, credited the city and NH District Corp. for providing up-front commitments and investments. Highly respected architects, construction contractors, arena operators and investment banking firms are on board for the project and the bonds and “our city has the potential to do great things,” she wrote.
“I have not been able to grasp, however, whether the city is prepared to handle the avalanche of work a project of this size and scope entails,” Long added. “I am concerned that the proposal does not provide adequate resources for the city to complete and maintain a project of this size and scope entails.”
So are we. Historically, the city’s management of high-profile projects —the Sixth Street Marketplace and the 17th Street Market immediately come to mind — doesn’t instill confidence.
Since the release of the commission report, we’ve seen responses by elected officials to create a more complete, conclusive proposal. Stoney landing a commitment from CoStar to bring 2,000 good-paying jobs to the area is a positive. A proposal by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, to add state sales tax as a supplement to pay down arena bonds is a welcome consideration — especially if it reduces the TIF from 80 to 11 blocks.
We understand that private sector investments tied to the Navy Hill proposal offer benefits that the city cannot achieve on its own. But if this past month is any proof, with more voices at the table, new ideas are emerging to improve the project’s viability. Over the next few weeks, we hope local leaders leave no stone unturned. Bring every idea forward — before a vote.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.