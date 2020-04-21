When we first began to learn of the devastating outbreak of a new virus in Wuhan, China, the news was startling. Leaked images of people being forcibly detained by government officials, rows of unattended patients in packed hospitals, bodies lying unattended and a cordoned-off city seemed something out of a futuristic dystopian movie.
But soon enough, a lot of those frightening scenarios were being replayed in places like Italy and Iran — and even in the United States. As dire predictions warned that New York City was going to be overwhelmed, the common belief was that there would soon be millions of deaths from the virus in the U.S. Those drastic numbers haven’t played out.
Yes, the United States, the third most populated nation in the world, has more cases of the virus than any other country — nearly 750,000 as of Tuesday. That was to be expected in the most world’s most fluid nation. And the U.S. government’s response was slow to react appropriately to contain the spread.
It is still remarkable, however, that just as the pandemic began spreading throughout our nation, China suddenly appeared to have contained the virus and even reversed its spread. After reportedly experiencing 67,800 cases and slightly more than 3,100 deaths since its first confirmed case in mid-November, on March 23, Beijing announced no new local infections of the disease had been reported in Hubei province for five straight days. The near-miraculous drop in cases came less than two weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
With his suddenly firm handle on the situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to use the opportunity to burnish the communist nation’s somewhat tarnished image and send much-needed medical supplies, personal protective equipment and beneficence throughout the pandemic-plagued world. As noted in Foreign Policy, Beijing saw this as an as an opportunity to launch “an international campaign stressing the failures of democratic governance and casting itself as the leader of the global pandemic response.”
But that’s not likely to happen. China’s touted infection numbers are hardly realistic. In a country of more than 1.4 billion, the idea that there have been fewer than 83,000 cases — and not a single case in its military of 2 million — is preposterous. Just last week, Beijing updated its numbers to reflect a 50% increase in actual cases.
Fortunately, most nations aren’t buying China’s claims. Beijing has had an ongoing credibility problem with its own citizens since the outbreak unfolded. Its new role as a benevolent international hero reaching out to other suffering nations is
hardly credible. At the end of March, foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang pointed out to Fox News the irony of China selling the world the solution to “the very poison it created.”
Many of the medical supplies sent to other nations by the communist nation have been substandard. More than half of the testing kits it sent to Spain proved faulty and delivered inaccurate results.
If there ever was an opportunity for the United States to show its ability to lead in the global arena, this is it. Yes, we are beset with problems and struggling financially with the pandemic at home, but that doesn’t mean we should abscond in our role as the most powerful — and the most generous — nation in the world.
As noted in an article in Military.com on Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has constructed 28 facilities across the nation capable of handling 15,700 patients. It has converted convention centers and other buildings into field hospitals ready to accept COVID-19 patients. But it now appears that many of those buildings will not be utilized.
On Friday, Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County Health Districts, told the RTD that there will likely be no need to use the Greater Richmond Convention Center as a field hospital. Local jurisdictions appear to have the number of virus cases well in hand.
While Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is absolutely correct in his assessment that unused hospital beds are a “relatively small cost to have the capability to keep people alive,” it is time to take stock of all those unused resources at the ready.
The Navy’s two hospital ships, the USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, are currently berthed in New York City and Los Angeles. Both are being drastically under-utilized and neither has come anywhere near handling their 1,000-bed capacity of patients. Why not send those vessels to other overwhelmed nations?
This pandemic requires a global response. In past crises, the United States has risen to the challenge and has been there for the rest of the world. We have proven time and again that this nation — the shining example of what a democracy can be — is ready and willing to come to the world’s aid. This is no time to cede that global leadership to China.
