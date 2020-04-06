Financial Literacy

In 2014, students engaged in a virtual house buying activity at Junior Achievement of Central Virginia in Richmond. As the coronavirus pandemic causes economic uncertainty, virtual financial literacy resources are available for families.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Years before the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009 and the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, Congress sounded an alarm.

In 2004, a bipartisan group of senators, including Virginia’s George Allen, co-sponsored a resolution designating April as “Financial Literacy Month.” The document cited several figures justifying greater awareness. One study found only 26% of 13- to 21-year-olds said their parents taught them how to manage their money. Another said savings as a percentage of personal income fell from 7.5% in the early 1980s to 2.3% in 2003.

This year’s proclamation from Gov. Ralph Northam, declaring April as ”Financial Literacy Month,” carried a similar tone. Entering 2020, U.S. consumer debt was around $14 trillion. Americans collectively shoulder more than $1.5 trillion in student debt.

The monetary fallout of COVID-19 — business closures, job losses, declines in tax revenue — still is being determined. To recover, we need financial literacy more than ever.

Virginia is one of several states with a greater emphasis on education. In November 2009, Standards of Learning (SOLs) for economic and personal finance were adopted. Virginians who entered ninth grade in fall 2011 were the first high schoolers who had to take one credit of the subject to graduate.

With schools shuttered due to the coronavirus, the economics and personal finance course is one of a handful of waived graduation requirements for this year’s seniors. But across all ages, a core component of Virginia’s SOLs — the need to “anticipate how events will impact their lives” — is becoming very real.

We encourage families to explore virtual financial literacy resources. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond created materials, with topics by school level. General tutorials range from basics of credit and debit cards to factors before choosing a college.

The Virginia Council on Economic Education also has lessons for students in grades K-12. There is detailed curriculum, including vocabulary, time frames and more.

Finally, when facing budgeting hurdles, the source of expenses — landlords, utility companies, loan providers — can be a resource. Part of financial literacy is learning our options. As we adapt to unexpected circumstances, we don’t have to turn tough corners on our own.

Chris Gentilviso

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
