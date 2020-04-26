For the past three years, I have had the honor of serving on the board of directors for Virginia’s Gateway Region. As I assume the role of chair in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, all regional economic development groups in the commonwealth have needed to pivot their work from recruiting new business to our cities and counties, to serving their local governments and existing businesses.
Virginia’s Gateway Region (VGR) is made up of the counties of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex and the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg. Through history, this region has experienced its share of economic vitality as well as downturns.
In the past decade, the region has landed heavy hitters such as Amazon and Rolls-Royce, and has seen homegrown expansions by AdvanSix and Service Center Metals, to name a few. The region continues to market itself and recover after the departure of Brown & Williamson Tobacco from downtown Petersburg in 1985, when more than 1,240 jobs were lost.
Over the past six weeks, I have witnessed unprecedented cooperation in the region. Every Tuesday morning, the VGR team hosts a regional conference call, with each community reporting updates as well as needs. I am amazed by the partners who join these calls.
We hear from the U.S. Economic Development Authority; the Small Business Administration; the Virginia Employment Commission; the Longwood Small Business Development Center; Fort Lee; the Crater Regional Workforce Development Board; the Crater Planning District Commission; the Hopewell/Prince George, Colonial Heights and Petersburg chambers of commerce; Richard Bland College; Virginia State University; and John Tyler Community College (JTCC) and its Community College Workforce Alliance (CCWA).
VGR is collaborating with the Petersburg Area Regional Tourism (PART) group to get the word out about which restaurants in the region are open for takeout and delivery. Restaurants like Luca’s in Prince George, Konran in Petersburg, Giuseppe’s in Dinwiddie and Pasta Diner in Hopewell are donating hundreds of free meals to citizens. A new pharmacy opened its doors in the town of Waverly during the coronavirus outbreak to serve local residents who have not had access to a local pharmacy in four years. Three Brothers Distillery in Sussex County near Disputanta is making alcohol for regional pharmacies to produce hand sanitizer.
As a major transportation and logistics hub, the region has seen new needs emerge during the pandemic — with job openings at some of its major distribution centers like Walmart and Food Lion. To support the health care industry’s response to COVID-19, CCWA is developing and implementing fast-track training programs for nurse aide, patient care assistant; pharmacy tech, and medical coding and billing positions; and JTCC continues to educate and prepare students for jobs as certified nursing assistants, nurses, emergency medical technicians and paramedics. JTCC also hosted a successful Red Cross blood drive at its Chester campus on April 7.
Virginia’s Gateway Region is a vibrant area of the state and its localities are diverse. From the waterfront in Hopewell to a rural farm in Dinwiddie, it has earned a reputation for hard-working citizens mostly employed in advanced manufacturing, food processing, distribution and retail. From observing the leadership at VGR and every single local government, plus regional supporters and businesses, I am confident this health crisis will create an even stronger Gateway Region and business climate on the other side.
