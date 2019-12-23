My dad used to read me poems all the time and I developed a lifelong fascination with Walt Whitman’s quote: Has any one supposed it lucky to be born? Growing up on a farm in central Missouri, I thought it an odd question because my brother and I knew how lucky we were to have been born when and where we were. One of the reasons — our farm was in the middle of the country and on Christmas Eve, Santa stopped by in his sleigh because he was halfway through his trip and our dad would take care of his reindeer to energize them for the rest of the trip.
Santa landed the sleigh on our front yard and Dad was always the first to hear its bells. He would run out, disappear into the darkness of a country night and say, “Welcome, Santa. We’ve been waiting for you. Hazel saved you a piece of pie. Go on in.”
We would hear the sleigh bells go round the house and down toward the barn, where Dad would give the reindeer some grain and wipe down their snowy legs. Santa came in, had his pie and then gave us our presents personally. As I got a little older, he would stay and sing carols with us as I played the piano. How’s that for lucky to be born at that time and place?
Flash forward to a few years ago. I had just finished the children’s sermon at church when a little hand went up and a 6-year-old said with trembling lips, “Oh Miss Elaine, one of the kids at the school told me Santa is not real.” I looked at his mother, who was as shocked as I was, and at our pastor who grinned and said, “Yes, Miss Elaine, what about that?” Not helpful in either case, so I stalled before he started sub-subbing — you know, that sound children make when they are trying to hold back a sob.
“Well, Jasper, did you believe him?” He shook his head vehemently and said, “No!” I said, “Well, I don’t either, because my Dad used to take care of Santa’s reindeer halfway through their journey across the country, AND I have a pair of glasses that Santa dropped one night when he was visiting our farm.” Not just the children, but the entire congregation leaned forward.
I told how Santa stopped every Christmas Eve. Jasper said, “So you know Santa is real because you have his glasses? Could I come see them some time?” I told him yes and every child breathed a sigh of relief. I saw a few parents expel their breath, too.
As Christmas sermons go, that one was unusual, to say the least, but that night at our Living Nativity, a church member said to me, “Good job this morning. What you told Jasper was absolutely true. It happened to you, and you have evidence. That truth made his Christmas.”
I look back on that day and think this isn’t exactly what Jesus meant when he said, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” But then again, it’s really not that far off. There is a universal truth about children celebrating Christmas with Santa and the Nativity pageant at church. If that pageantry is woven into the fabric of your life, it’s even easier to believe.
There is something holy about the stillness of a Christmas Eve in the country, punctuated by sleigh bells and a visit from Santa. The perfect culmination is a reading from Luke 2, where images such as a manger, shepherds watching their flocks, and cattle and sheep tucked away cozily in a barn abound. Would that everyone should be so lucky to be born.
