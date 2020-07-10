“… the power to appoint an elector (in any manner) includes power to condition his appointment, absent some other constitutional constraint.”
In an opinion joined by seven of her Supreme Court colleagues on Monday, Justice Elena Kagan might have given reformers the green light to finally end the Electoral College as we know it.
In Chiafalo v. Washington, the court ruled that states may punish “faithless” electors, or those who fail to support the candidate who won the state’s popular vote. A record seven electors declined to back the candidate chosen by a plurality of their state’s voters in 2016. In granting states authority to limit faithless voters, the court appeared to signal that states have broad power to set conditions on their electors.
This power is important, as 15 states and the District of Columbia now have adopted the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC), an agreement whereby states bind electors to support the winner of the national popular vote in presidential elections. The compact would take effect only if and when states possessing at least 270 electors — enough to be decisive in choosing the president — join. Those belonging to the compact currently hold 196 electors. The Virginia House of Delegates approved the compact earlier this year, but the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 14-1 to delay consideration until 2021.
The NPVIC, if implemented, still could face hurdles. First, there is no guarantee that the Supreme Court will extend its logic in Chiafalo to a future challenge to the NPVIC. Second, the Constitution requires most interstate compacts to receive congressional approval.
But Monday’s decision appears to be a positive step toward a fairer presidential selection process. To call the Electoral College an undemocratic institution would be a profound understatement. On six occasions (I count 1960), including two of the past five elections, it has allowed a candidate with fewer votes to become president. In 2016, President Donald Trump received nearly 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton, yet he ascended to the office. Everything that has come from his rise to power — everything — owes something to the Electoral College.
These perverse outcomes chiefly are the result of two features of the Electoral College. First, the winner-take-all allocation of electors allows a candidate to win all of a state’s electors regardless of the victory margin. In 2016, Trump won all 75 electoral votes available in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin despite winning these states by just 1.2 points or less. Second, because each state automatically receives at least three electoral votes regardless of its population, citizens in lightly-populated states are overrepresented, while those in highly-populated states are underrepresented. The disparities are massive: A single voter in Wyoming has more than three times the impact of a single voter in California.
In Reynolds v. Sims (1964), a landmark Supreme Court decision that ended malapportionment in state legislatures throughout the U.S., the majority opinion noted that “the right of suffrage can be denied by a debasement or dilution of the weight of a citizen’s vote just as effectively as by wholly prohibiting the free exercise of the franchise.” In other words, counting some votes less than others is in the same ballpark as denying the right to vote. Sadly, the Electoral College does this by design.
One of the most common arguments against a popular vote is that it would lead presidential candidates to cater more to cities. This is a flawed argument. First, the population of the 100 largest cities is less than 20% of the country’s population. A national campaign focused only on urban issues still would not be a winning strategy. Second, cities might have more citizens, but they don’t necessarily have more persuadable voters. And third, candidates already hold most of their events in cities within large swing states (Philadelphia, Tampa, Fla., Richmond). With a national popular vote, they likely would continue to hold the bulk of events in population centers since these are the easiest places for large numbers to congregate (this is why sporting events and concerts generally are held there, too). But in this case, events would be held in a broader range of cities throughout the country.
More than the nature of presidential campaigning, the most meaningful change a national popular vote would bring is political equality. Our presidential elections simply would mirror those we already hold for Congress, our statehouses, our school boards and even our student councils — the person with the most votes wins. It’s basic fairness — and common sense.
Electors should be required to vote for the candidate they were elected to support. Don't support the candidate then don't become an elector. Even so, the Electoral College should remain in place as the Founders intended.
