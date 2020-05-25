The essential role that schools play in family and community life never has been clearer now that they are closed because of COVID-19. We are reminded daily, in many ways, that schools do more than provide an education for our children — they also feed, protect and care for them while parents and guardians are working or managing other commitments.
Now more than ever, it’s vital that we support our schools — and one of the best and easiest ways to do that is to respond to the 2020 census. Every household in our nation is being invited to complete the census online, by phone or by mail — without ever needing to leave the house. Census results will provide the basis for distributing hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds to communities like ours for the next decade. These funds support programs and services that our children and families rely on, including school meals; maternal and child health programs; and housing, heating and food assistance.
I’m proud to have started developing resources five years ago for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Statistics in Schools (SIS) program, which uses census statistics to improve data literacy, and help prepare students for future learning and careers in an increasingly data-driven world. The program offers online activities, videos, maps and other resources to help pre-K through 12th grade students understand why statistics matter. For the 2019-20 school year, the SIS program collaborated with teachers across the country to create 67 new 2020 census activities, including a song, engaging videos, wall maps and more. These resources are available for free on the SIS website.
As a teacher, I’m always looking for ways to make my lessons authentic and real. By using SIS activities, my students can explore real census data for their home state. For example, one popular activity had students look at population changes in Virginia and discuss why the capital was moved from Jamestown to Williamsburg in the late 17th century. Students also learned about building bar graphs and line graphs using state census data on changes in the number of toy stores over the years. Using real-world data pushes my students to think outside their own classroom and promotes important critical thinking skills.
SIS resources are perfect for teachers and parents seeking ways to keep children learning at home while schools are closed. The activities are engaging and include easy-to-follow instructions, and no teaching experience is needed to help students use them. Students can take a virtual field trip to the U.S. Census Bureau, test their census knowledge with “The 2020 Census Challenge” video or read along with the “Everyone Counts” story and activity book. The 2020 census resources include activities children can do with their families to spread the message about the importance of responding to the census. These activities show young people how they can make a difference, and support their community and their country during a time of uncertainty.
But remember, children can’t count themselves in the census — they’re depending on you to count them. When you complete the census, be sure to include every adult and child living and sleeping in your home all or most of the time as of April 1, even if they are not related to you. Children under age 5 often are missed in the count. However, you should not count anyone temporarily staying with you, such as college students or short-term visitors.
As a teacher, I know our families and communities want to do what is best for our children. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that our students have what they need to thrive — and the good news is the 2020 census is a safe and easy way we all can make that happen. Responses are confidential and protected by law, and you can complete the form online from your home right now at: 2020census.gov
I’m dedicated to doing all I can to help shape a bright future for my students, and that includes making sure that everyone in my household is counted in the 2020 census. I urge you to join me.
