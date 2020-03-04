In Virginia and around the country, the growing threat of vaccine-preventable illness to our children’s health and safety is coming into focus. Despite the enormous and well-documented public health benefits of immunizations, the re-emergence of measles and meningitis have encouraged a call to action. To safeguard our children from vaccine-preventable diseases, Gov. Ralph Northam must sign into law recently passed legislation that strengthens Virginia’s immunization requirements.
In the commonwealth, we see frequent reminders of the ongoing danger presented by vaccine-preventable diseases, including the growing rate of unvaccinated school-age children, a severe flu season, measles outbreaks and incidences of meningitis on our college campuses. As family physicians, we see firsthand the importance of immunizations in helping our children live healthy lives. Immunizations can prevent infectious diseases that once killed or harmed many infants, children and adults. Yet, many Americans and Virginians do not receive their recommended immunizations.
This session, the Virginia House and Senate passed House Bill 1090. HB 1090 gives the Virginia Department of Health the authority to align Virginia’s school immunization schedule with evidence-based recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which keep children and adults safe and healthy. Now, Northam must sign this critical bill into law.
Immunizations are one of the single most effective public health tools of all time, saving millions of lives and preventing the spread of countless diseases. Globally, immunizations prevented at least 10 million deaths between 2010 and 2015. In the U.S., immunizations given to children born in the U.S. between 1994 and 2018 will prevent an estimated 419 million illnesses, 26.8 million hospitalizations and 936,000 deaths.
In addition to protection from potentially life-threatening diseases, an evidence-backed vaccine schedule seeks to achieve high immunization rates among children to create “herd immunity.” Herd immunity results when a high enough percentage of a population is immunized to shield the entire community from disease. This helps protect vulnerable populations and those who are unable to be immunized, including infants, the elderly and people who are immunocompromised, such as children undergoing chemotherapy. When children skip critical immunizations and stray from the recommended schedule, not only will their health be in danger but the health of many vulnerable populations is also at risk.
Beyond the clear health benefits of immunization, it also helps reduce health care costs. For every dollar spent on childhood immunizations, the U.S. saves $10.90. Additionally, the CDC reported that regular immunizations among children born between 1994 and 2018 would result in a net savings of $406 billion in direct costs, and $1.9 trillion in total societal costs prevented from vaccine-preventable hospitalizations and deaths. As lawmakers in Richmond and around the country examine proposals to lower the cost of care, a stronger vaccine requirement is an easy part of any solution, and more than pays for itself.
Science, not fear, must guide Virginia’s public health policy. Enacting commonsense legislation like HB 1090 to update Virginia’s immunization schedule will protect Virginians from infectious diseases and ensure a healthier commonwealth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Likely Governor Dr. Northam will sign the vaccination bill into law. It must be a Democratic bill.... it’s based on science.
Kudos to him for just today signing the bill into laws that outlaws Conversion Therapy. In a country where gay marriage is the law of the land it should be criminal to try to force a young gay person to deny their own orientation. Now, in VA, it is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.